Results Archive
Arenacross
Las Vegas
News
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

SMX Insider: Episode 65 – Not Top 10 of 2024

April 11, 2024 3:00pm | by:

Text/film: SuperMotocross

The SMX Insiders are here to recap the season so far, with a unique Not Top 10 List. Which moments from the season made you stand up yell, cringe a little, and wonder what were they thinking? We put our thoughts into our Not Top 10 list. In the Big Interview, Jason Thomas talks to the talented drone pilots, Daniel Rogerson and Chris Budd, who have changed the way you see SMX on TV. Plus, a look at the Foxborough track map and a preview of round 13. 

If you missed the first few episodes of 2024, watch them below.

SMX Insider – Episode 64 – Adam Cianciarulo Retirement

SMX Insider – Episode 63 – Webb vs. Sexton

SMX Insider – Episode 62 – Winning Streaks

SMX Insider – Episode 61 – Challenges for Jett and Deegan

SMX Insider - Episode 60: Daytona SX Debrief

SMX Insider – Episode 59 – ‘The Season Starts’ at Daytona

SMX Insider – Episode 58 – Arlington Preview

SMX Insider – Episode 57 – Who’s Hot and Who’s Not After Round 6?

SMX Insider – Episode 56 – Lawrence Shines in Detroit

SMX Insider – Episode 55 – Unprecedented Parity 

SMX Insider – Episode 54 – Back-to-Back Mudders

SMX Insider – Episode 53 – The San Francisco Slog Fest

SMX Insider – Episode 52 – Breaking Down the Drama from A1

SMX Insider – Episode 51 – Anaheim 1 Race Week

Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now