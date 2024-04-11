The 13th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.
450SX
Adam Cianciarulo – Ankle | In
Cianciarulo sustained a high ankle sprain in St. Louis, but will be racing in Foxborough.
Christian Craig – Elbow | Out
Craig is focused on overcoming a nagging elbow injury and being 100 percent ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.
Dylan Ferrandis – Lungs | Out
Ferrandis has been on the sidelines for a while dealing with a lung infection. He won’t be back for Foxborough, but he’s riding during the week and is hopeful for Nashville.
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow is out due to an ankle injury sustained at the season opener. He’s back on the bike, and a look at his Instagram reveals he’s been passing the remainder of his time doing photoshoots.
John Short – Banged Up | Out
Short had a big crash in Indianapolis during qualifying. He hoped to be back for Foxborough, but plans on getting back to racing in Nashville or Philadelphia.
Aaron Tanti – Thumb | Out
Tanti is out with a thumb injury and the team isn’t sure when he’ll be back, although they did tell is it might be Denver.
Dean Wilson – Scapula | Out
Wilson is currently playing the waiting game with his scapula, which he fractured in Daytona. He's back on the bike and hopes to race in Nashville.
Note: strong langue used.
250SX East Region
Guillem Farres – Femur | Out
Farres is out for the remainder of supercross with a broken femur.
Evan Ferry – Shoulder | Out
Ferry separated his shoulder on press day at Arlington. He’s out for Foxborough.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out
Forkner is recovering after breaking his L3 and L4, scapula, injuring his shoulder socket, and sustaining bleeding/bruised lungs after crashing big in Arlington.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out
Harriman is out indefinitely after getting landed on in Daytona. He broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. To help him out, donate at Road2Recovery.
Derek Leatherman – Leg | Out
Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.
Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out
Lopes is out for the immediate future as he looks to overcome a difficult recovery from arm pump surgery.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out
Martin came back to racing after getting a concussion in Detroit, but realized he wasn’t ready to go 100 percent yet. He’s out for the rest of supercross.
Cullin Park – Wrist | Out
Park is focusing on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.
Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out
Reynolds had surgery to repair an injured shoulder and is out for the remainder of supercross.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out
Schwartz is out due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand. More than likely he won’t be back until Pro Motocross.
250SX West Region
The 250SX West Region Championship will resume on April 20 for the East/West Showdown in Nashville, Tennessee.
Derek Kelley – Arm
Kelley broke his arm before the start of supercross and has been out ever since. He’s looking at a return to action for Pro Motocross.
Luke Neese – Pelvis
Neese crashed while practicing recently and broke his pelvis. He’s out for the time being.
Max Vohland – Hip
Vohland is out for the supercross season after dealing with a tough recovery from a dislocated him sustained early this season.
Dylan Walsh – Leg
Walsh is out for the season. He returned to racing in Seattle, but late the team announced he would be sidelined for the rest of the season.