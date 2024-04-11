On Saturday, the 13th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Foxborough SX round will be the sixth round of the 250SX East Region Championship.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Foxborough Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Foxborough Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round five The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee, on April 13 and 14. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season fourth round MXGP of Trentino (Italy) takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross