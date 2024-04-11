On Saturday, the 13th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Foxborough SX round will be the sixth round of the 250SX East Region Championship.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Foxborough Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Foxborough Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will also be in action at the round five The Old Gray GNCC in Monterey, Tennessee, on April 13 and 14. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season fourth round MXGP of Trentino (Italy) takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
The Old GraySaturday, April 13
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy)EMX125 & EMX250
Sunday, April 14
2024 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|244
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|236
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|224
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|215
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|202
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|156
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|141
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|130
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|121
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|116
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|110
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|82
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|66
|4
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|64
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|57
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|103
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|101
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|70
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|68
|5
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|57
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|115
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|84
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|73
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|50
|5
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|50
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|98
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|97
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|83
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|82
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|76
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|174
|2
|Tim Gajser
|157
|4
|Jeffrey Herlings
|125
|3
|Romain Febvre
|123
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|113
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|170
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|141
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|124
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|106
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|100
Foxborough Supercross
Foxborough Supercross Race Center
Foxborough Supercross Injury Report
Foxborough Supercross provisional entry lists:
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|14
|Ronald Johnson
|White Oak, PA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15
|Gavin Towers
|Venetia, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki
|GasGas MC 250F
|20
|Tyler Mollet
|Stuart, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|22
|Logan Riggins
|Easley, SC
|KTM 250 SX-F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|33
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|37
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|38
|Haiden Deegan
|New
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|39
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
General
The Old Gray GNCC
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Gillette Stadium
Address: One Patriot Place
Foxborough, MA 02035
Practice & Qualifying — 11:30 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
The Old Gray
3781 Monterey Hwy
Monterey TN 38574
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Foxborough Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Get tickets to The Old Gray GNCC.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (EDT) Saturday 11:30am 11:30am 250SX Futures Free Practice 1 11:40am 11:40am 250SX Group C Free Practice 11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group B Free Practice 12:00pm 12:00pm 250SX Group A Free Practice 12:10pm 12:10pm 450SX Group A Free Practice 12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group B Free Practice 12:30pm 12:30pm 450SX Group C Free Practice 12:40pm 12:40pm 250SX Futures Free Practice 2 1:05pm 1:05pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 1:50pm 1:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 2:05pm 2:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 2:35pm 2:35pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 1 3:00pm 3:00pm Promoter Track Walk #1 3:10pm 3:10pm Track Maintenance 3:20pm 3:20pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2 3:35pm 3:35pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 3:50pm 3:50pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 4:05pm 4:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 4:20pm 4:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 4:35pm 4:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 4:50pm 4:50pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 2 5:00pm 5:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2 5:15pm 5:15pm Promoter Track Walk #3 5:30pm 5:30pm Track Maintenance 6:30pm 6:30pm Opening Ceremonies 7:06pm 7:06pm 250SX Heat 1 7:20pm 7:20pm 250SX Heat 2 7:34pm 7:34pm 450SX Heat 1 7:48pm 7:48pm 450SX Heat 2 7:56pm 7:56pm 250SX Futures Sighting Lap 8:01pm 8:01pm 250SX Futures Main Event (8 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:11pm 8:11pm Track Maintenance 8:20pm 8:20pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 8:32pm 8:32pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 8:39pm 8:39pm Intermission 8:51pm 8:51pm 250SX Sighting Lap 8:56pm 8:56pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 9:13pm 9:13pm 250SX Victory Circle 9:21pm 9:21pm Track Maintenance 9:24pm 9:24pm 450SX Sighting Lap 9:29pm 9:29pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 9:51pm 9:51pm 450SX Victory Circle
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
The Old Gray GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, April 12, Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Monterey, Tennessee.
Friday, April 12, 2024
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - all classes
- 3:00pm – 7:00pm Landers KTM Motorcycle Shop Grand Opening: Special guests including Ryan Dungey, live music, food and giveaways!
- 4:00pm Specialized eMTB Racing
- 8:00pm Live Entertainment: The Scarecrow
- 9:15pm Live Entertainment: Ole 60
- 12:00 am Gates Close
Saturday, April 13, 2024
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min. event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min. event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:30am – 2:00pm Amateur & Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 8:00pm Live Entertainment: Cherokee Hope
- 8:30pm Live Entertainment: Chad Hancock
- 9:00pm Live Entertainment: Ty Gregory
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, April 14, 2024
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:30pm Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr. event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr. event)