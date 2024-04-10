Adam Cianciarulo is calling it a career after the Salt Lake City finale of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, ending a 20-year run with the Kawasaki that started back on KX65s as an amateur and went all the way through KX450s in the premier class at the top level. AC’s Kawasaki deal was set to expire at the end of this season. He could have hunted for another deal in hopes that a change of scenery would re-ignite his career. But he knew his nerve/arm problems weren’t getting better, so he’d rather just leave it where he started.

That’s a long run of loyalty from rider to team, and vice-versa. It got us to wondering. How often do riders and brands actually stick together? Does all the effort that brands put into grooming riders as amateurs and into the 250F ranks actually result in success in the top ranks of the 450 class?

Let’s take a quick snippet from the current 2024 Monster Energy Supercross standings (top 10), list their current brand, and see where they started.

1. Jett Lawrence | Honda

We are well aware the Lawrence brothers rode different brands before Honda, primarily Suzuki, but this is a win for Honda. The Lawrences were still over in Europe and not exactly dominant when the Factory Connection/GEICO Honda team signed them to (eventually) come race in the U.S. Jett even raced as an amateur in America on a Honda. While it’s hard to say how much Lawrence scouting came from the Factory Connection/GEICO team, and how much came from Honda itself, the end result is obvious: Getting Jett into the Honda fold early is paying massive, massive dividends.