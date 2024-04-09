The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Local Business Crestview Inc. Returns as Title Sponsor of Southwick National

Round 5 of 2024 Pro Motocross Championship Set to Tackle the Sand on June 29

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., in conjunction with The Wick 338, has announced the return of multi-generational homegrown developer Crestview Inc. as title sponsor of the 42nd running the Crestview Construction Southwick National on June 29 from the hallowed sands of Western Massachusetts’ iconic racetrack. The most unique venue in American motocross has hosted this one-of-a-kind summer tradition for a passionate New England fan base since 1976 and will see the season reach a critical halfway point as Round 5 of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, and Round 22 of the SuperMotocross World Championship Series.

“As a longstanding contributing member within the community in Southwick, The Wick 338 is privileged to partner with another cornerstone of the community in Crestview Inc. to continue the decorated and rich legacy of the Southwick National,” said Rick Johnson, General Manager of The Wick 338. “The LeDuc and Dziengelewski families took on our title role one year ago and helped us achieve one of the track’s most successful events ever. We’re grateful to have their support for another year and are looking forward to another incredible event at such a critical juncture in the season.”

The “moto sandbox,” as The Wick is affectionately referred to, sits in the heart of town, nestled amidst the trees behind Southwick Regional School and Woodland Elementary School. It is the backdrop for the American Legion Post 338, for which the track is named, and boasts a highly technical and greuling serpentine layout that provides one of the most intimate and spirited atmospheres in the sport. It is often considered the toughest test in the championship, guaranteed to push the limits of both riders and motorcycles alike. Because of the unique challenge The Wick presents, the Southwick National is one of the crown jewels of American motocross.