KTM Introduces Updated 2025 Motocross Range

New Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 Motocross tires are standard on the 2025 KTM SX and SX-F models, providing stability and control at the highest level to perform at their best. These feature a new carcass compound that improves damping and absorption, adding up to 30% longer performance. New Progressive Cornering Block Technology improves traction, grip, and mud dissipation.

At the rear, the WP XACT rear shock benefits from an updated linkage with new seals and smaller diameter linkage bolts. The setup is taken directly from the KTM Factory Racing Team and is optimized to benefit weight savings and stiffness parameters. To complement the updates at the rear, the WP XACT AER fork features reworked settings to account for more flex and less weight.

Ergonomically, the 2025 KTM SX and SX-F range features new tank shrouds with bi-composite plastics on the upper and lower flanks, providing a fresh, sharp, distinctive new look and improved cooling. This is supported by an updated fuel tank roll that protects the frame against wear from scrubbing and improves tank fitment. Lastly, an updated air inlet sleeve and snorkel design features on the 2025 models. This is now a one-piece part, preventing deformation through a more robust and stiffer material design.

Above the surface, all-new graphics mirror the new design language of the tank shrouds and hint at the many small technical changes on the 2025 line-up. Full-orange bodywork, red and black in-mold graphics, and a more durable black seat bring a clean look while communicating pure, READY TO RACE intention.

The 2025 KTM SX-F models now feature a new exhaust silencer, providing crisper performance and torquier midrange, all working in combination with switchable engine maps.