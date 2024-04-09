The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team has announced Jeremy Martin will sit out the remainder of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The #6 had a hard crash in his heat race of the 250SX East Region Championship opener in Detroit, Michigan, that kept him out for the following round Arlington SX as well. Martin returned at the Daytona SX and finished 12th, then recorded finishes of fifth and seventh at the Birmingham and Indianapolis SX events, respectively. After the first five rounds, Martin sits 14th in the standings. The #6 will sit out the remaining four rounds of the 250SX East Region Championship due to complications from his his head-first crash at the Detroit SX.

Note, however, the PR does not officially indicate Martin will return for the Pro Motocross Championship, saying only: "Now we will all take a deep breath and see what the future holds for the famed #6."

Below is the full press release from the ClubMX team:

Jeremy Martin sits out balance of Supercross series

The recent events have changed the outlook for SX racing

CHESTERFIELD, SC: Jeremy Martin and the team have mutually decided it would be best to sit out the remainder of the 2024 Supercross season for complications from his crash earlier this season. It is a not a particularly difficult decision because the health of the rider always takes precedence over anything else. With a turbulent start to the season, Martin has not met his personal expectations to this point and is well aware of the risks if he tried to continue at less than one hundred percent.

Jeremy Martin:

“I am incredibly disappointed to have to make this decision but when it comes to my health and my future, it is the right move. I struggled having to tell the team, but they were completely supportive knowing everything that I have gone through.”

Brandon Haas (Team Owner):

“These situations are never easy for the rider or the team because you are not sure if you are getting the entire story on the health side of things. The racer always wants to compete, and Jeremy is one of the toughest competitors the sport has ever seen. When it comes right down to it, he has helped our program grow in so many ways, it only makes sense to support him in any decision he makes.”

Martin has amassed 87 podiums, 32 wins and 2 championships in his illustrious career and has been a role model to countless racers that have followed in his footsteps. His easy-going demeanor and upfront communication have made him a real asset for his growing team. Now we will all take a deep breath and see what the future holds for the famed #6.

