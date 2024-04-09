Monster Energy AMA Supercross may have had an off weekend, but there was still great racing in other parts of the world. Which means retired racer/NBC pit reporter/Racer X journalist Jason Thomas will not take any time off. He went to the MXGP in Italy to join Paul Malin on the broadcast, so we fired some questions off to him. Here is what he had to say.

Just expand on what MXGP riders do to go so fast on sand tracks like this.

Put simply, they are masters in the discipline. They spend nearly all of their riding time in the sands of Belgium and Holland. They ride it when it’s wet, dry, and near frozen. The skills they have developed took decades to acquire.

In a nutshell, they “see” the sand better than others. They are able to anticipate the lines forming and changing before it actually happens. They understand how momentum is best maintained through fast, rough corners. They stay lower in the berms to avoid “burying” the motorcycle in the deepest dirt. They remain a gear taller through the rough sections, allowing the suspension to work more efficiently. They also utilize settings that are hard-earned after hundreds of hours of sand testing. Put simply, sand riding is an art. Can those lacking elite art skills paint a picture? Sure. Would anyone pay money to see it in a museum? Unlikely. That’s how sand riding works. Can anyone do it? Yes. Is there a whole different realm for those that have it mastered? Absolutely.

Are there tracks in the U.S. that are similar to this or is European sand different from American sand? When you look at this track, does it remind you of places in Florida at all?

This particular track is a bit unique. Since it’s half a mile from the Mediterranean Sea, it is incredibly fine, yet also deep, beach sand. The “fine” aspect means that it doesn’t hold all that well and berms blow out very easily. The depth of the sand means that the tires dig in and want to spin instead of driving forward. Think about anytime you have ever driven on the beach or a very sandy environment. Your tires want to spin in the sand and take your vehicle lower instead of propelling it forward. This Riola Sardo sand is similar.

Florida sand can be similar but only at very specific tracks. Many Florida sand tracks feature dark sand and will pack in (Pax Trax, Bithlo, Cocoa Beach, Sunshine), creating less depth than Riola. When you want to compare the two, imagine racing on Daytona Beach instead of the black dirt and grass of the Daytona SX.

Kay de Wolf versus Lucas Coenen. De Wolf has won all the races this year and despite his high-flying style has been (obviously) very consistent. Lucas is fast though, can he mount a challenge to his teammate?

Lucas Coenen will have days where he is the best rider on the race track. He will win and everyone will say “wow, this kid is unbeatable!” There will be other moments where his youth and inexperience get the best of him. He still has a tendency to make critical mistakes at inopportune times. Those mistakes will be too much to overcome if they continue, but I believe over time, he will learn to minimize those, and maturity will smooth out the rough edges. For now, though, the boom/bust dynamic makes a championship tough when battling the likes of de Wolf. Kay is entering the phase of his career when he is seeing things clearly. He doesn’t have to win every race. He can simply take advantage of opportunities and employ elite speed when things are clicking. Solid starts, elite pace, and the experience of past mistakes are all emanating from de Wolf’s repertoire.