MX Large’s Geoff Meyer sent us this text from the press conference with Jorge Prado after the MXGP of Sardegna over the weekend.
Red Bull GasGas factory rider Jorge Prado won his 41st Grand Prix in Italy over the weekend, and doing so extended his FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) championship points lead over Tim Gajser and Jeffrey Herlings. It was a stunning day for the Spaniard, who had never won in Sardegna, but showed with his 1-1-1 performance (qualifying race then two motos) that his level is just too good for his rivals at the moment.
Having now gone 4-1-2-1-1-1-1-1-1 in the first three rounds of the championship and having a solid 174 points, which is 17 more than Tim Gajser of the HRC factory team and a massive 49 ahead of third placed man Jeffrey Herlings of the Red Bull KTM Factory team, you sense his confidence is growing with each step towards possibly his fourth World motocross championship. It is a long season, and anything can happen, but the ease as to how Prado is dealing with the two legends, well, this could end up being a legendary season for the GasGas man.
Prado sat down and spoke to the media in the Sunday press conference and there is no surprise that the confident young rider is starting to feel less and less pressure as he controls the races and the series, even racing less than 100 percent to win. Also, an interesting comment to Lisa Leyland after his second moto win on the TV broadcast, where he said he is capable of riding without feeling any pressure from his competition.
Again, another win. How was your weekend?
Jorge Prado: Yes, a very good weekend. We knew it was going to be a tough one, because the sand we have the big bumps, especially the second moto. I think the second moto today was actually flatter than the first moto, or at least, it was easier to ride. We have been training the last months not even in 10 degrees in Belgium, then coming here and close to 30 degrees, or whatever it is and it’s hard for the body. I knew it was going to be a very physical race. Even more than speed wise, I think the physical was the most important today.
Can you explain your qualification race?
I got a good jump out of the gate even if [Jeremy] Seewer was faster than me on this one. I could pass him really quick as he made a little mistake. I tried already in the third corner to attack but he defended well but then few corners later he made another mistake, and I was right there to make the pass. I’m riding good laps, nothing crazy, I was trying to not lose too much energy for Sunday. I hurt my foot a bit but it got better along the way. Let’s have a rest now and hoped for another win on Sunday.
You had a crash on Saturday, can you tell us about that?
My weekend was very good, but it started with a crash in free practice, I crashed with another rider and then I twisted my ankle in time practice. We did a very good job with the physio Saturday night, and it didn’t impair my riding, so that was positive.
The second race you had a good battle with Jeffrey [Herlings].
Good starts were key and for me, fast passes, yesterday and today in the first moto. I had a good rhythm and in the second moto Jeffrey was straight away behind me and I said, "Let’s see what he has got." I know he is always tough, and I am as well. We had a good rhythm and Tim was also there very quickly and it was a tough moto. No mistakes and I brought it to the finish line, and I am very happy to keep my winning streak going.
Another perfect day for you?
I mean, both motos good starts, second one was even better, and I controlled the race and just holding on until the others couldn't anymore. In the second one, Jeffrey was behind me, and I wanted to see if he could hold on, and he couldn't. Tim was riding good and there all the time and hopefully we can bring it on at Arco. I mean, I am feeling good with the bike and working with the team. I am training super hard and happy to win in the sand again, it’s been a while since I won in the sand, you can all me the sandman again.
Sometimes you don’t have to push, and you manage the gap behind you. Is it nice for your confidence you can do that?
Well, I was not riding 100 percent, I was just saving energy. Just in case I would need it at the end of the moto, which is why the gaps were very small, and if they got closer, I would push a little bit and go like this until the end. Sometimes that doesn’t work, but it worked for me this time. So, I am very happy, also because I feel good on the bike, and I have a good physical shape at the moment. I am training hard and that is the key to racing right now.
MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) - MXGPApril 7, 2024
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|1 - 1
|GasGas
|2
|Tim Gajser
|2 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|3 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|5 - 4
|Honda
|5
|Romain Febvre
|6 - 5
|Kawasaki
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|174
|2
|Tim Gajser
|157
|4
|Jeffrey Herlings
|125
|3
|Romain Febvre
|123
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|113