Blake Baggett Rides Again. On a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna!

Come to think of it, Blake Baggett never actually officially "retired" from racing, he just disappeared without a trace following the 2020 season. That was a very Blake Baggett thing to do, because he's always marched to the beat of his own drum, and one could never tell exactly what was happening in his camp. To make it a little more strange, when you look at that final Baggett season, in 2020, he was actually very good! He won a moto at RedBud and pushed Adam Cianciarulo hard in the battle for some overall wins in the middle of the season. Believe it not, Baggett's moto win at RedBud in 2020 is still the last AMA Pro Motocross moto win for a KTM in the 450 class. Then he missed the final two races with a wrist problem, and then...poof, he was gone.

Actually, Blake has been spotted at local tracks in California because his young son, Braeker, is riding. He was even on the floor with Braeker for the Stacyc Holeshot Challenge at the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Finale in Los Angeles. Blake, though, he's never really said anything about his own career. We've reached out many, many times but he's never commented.

Well, not sure if this means anything, but Blake was back on a bike, by his count for the first time in 1,282 days. Hey, it's good to see El Chupacabra having fun on a bike again and getting to share the experience with his son. By the way, this wasn't just your average day at the track, because Blake was on a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and we spotted some of the factory team mechanics in the video. Who knows what this means? With Blake....we might never know.

Baggett captioned the video of him riding:

"1282 days... it's been a minute.

Thank you to @husqvarnafactoryracing @foxmoto @oakleymotorsports #Jared #JR #Panda for making it happen 🙌🏼"

His wife, Keleigh, posted the same video, which you can watch below.