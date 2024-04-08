How was the Vegas round? How was the crowd? How was the track and all of that?

For me, I feel like it was probably the best round that we’ve had all year. It seemed like the stadium was pretty crowded. Starting on the outside, you couldn’t go around there and see who was all there, but it seemed pretty packed. The track was awesome. The dirt, it’s Vegas dirt so it was hard-pack, but it held up well.

In arenacross, the second main, the top six go to the back row, but then Breece won. KP, you got third. Marsh [Marshal Weltin] got fourth. So, you all got through the pack from the second row in the second main. Which tells me the track was a little tougher, for an average guy. KP, you did catch and pass Breece in the heat, though.

The heat started off really well. I felt really good on the bike. There was a little bit of traction out there. It seemed like I could find it pretty good. Had the old Phoenix Honda 250 on the rev limiter.

You went back to a 250 for this weekend. Just you’re more familiar with it?

Yeah. I have more time on it. I know what it’s going to do. I just know it better.

Was there any shenanigans with Breece?

No. No shenanigans at all.