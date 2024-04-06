Prado and de Wolf Claim Qualifying Race Wins at MXGP of Sardegna

MXGP

After a collision with another rider caused a crash in Free Practice for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s red plate holder Jorge Prado, he came back to top the table in Time Practice to grab first gate pick for the RAM Qualifying Race, but only by seven hundredths of a second from Jeffrey Herlings, who was showing his pace for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in second.

For once, Prado was beaten to the first corner, this time by Kawasaki Racing Team pilot Jeremy Seewer, who bolted into the lead ahead of the reigning champ as Tim Gajser slotted his Team HRC Honda into third. Seewer’s teammate Romain Febvre was less fortunate and crashed in turn one, then suffered a technical issue as he fought back, coming to a halt after eight minutes of the race. He stays third in the Championship, but is now 32 points back from the lead.

Seewer made a small mistake halfway round the first lap, allowing Prado to pounce just as Gajser was starting to threaten him. Tim got past the Swiss rider on the following circulation and tried to prevent Prado from pulling away. Calvin Vlaanderen started to challenge Herlings for 4th but spun sideways by the Pit Lane , allowing the Standing Construct Honda of Pauls Jonass through into a 5th place which he kept to the flag. At half distance, Herlings got onto Seewer’s back wheel and the Kawasaki man jumped too far into a long-left hander, giving “The Bullet” his chance to move into third.