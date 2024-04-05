Pro Motocross is 50 Days Away, Tickets For All 11 Rounds are Available Online
April 5, 2024 8:30am | by: Mitch Kendra
Now that April and spring are underway, we are inching closer to the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Only five rounds of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship remain, then before we know it, Pro Motocross opener will be underway for the summer.
Pro Motocross is 50 days and tickets for all 11 rounds are available online. The season will kick off at Fox Raceway at Pala in California, on May 25 and will conclude with the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on August 24.
Buy tickets now for all 11 Pro Motocross rounds
View the full schedule below.
* all times
AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule
- MotocrossFox Raceway Saturday, May 254:00 PM
- MotocrossHangtown Motocross Classic Saturday, June 14:00 PM
- MotocrossThunder Valley Saturday, June 84:00 PM
- MotocrossHigh Point Saturday, June 151:00 PM
- MotocrossSouthwick Saturday, June 291:00 PM
- MotocrossRedBud Saturday, July 61:00 PM
- MotocrossSpring Creek Saturday, July 132:00 PM
- MotocrossWashougal Saturday, July 204:00 PM
- MotocrossUnadilla Saturday, August 101:00 PM
- MotocrossBudds Creek Saturday, August 171:00 PM
- MotocrossIronman Saturday, August 241:00 PM