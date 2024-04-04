Film/text: PLUGGED IN with Adam Cianciarulo

Big news this week as Adam announces his plans to retire from professional racing at the end of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season.

He explains his situation in depth in his own podcast, released today, while also tackling other topics such as his ankle injury in St. Louis, and the mechanic Justin Shantie moving over to NASCAR.

RELATED: Adam Cianciarulo to Retire from Racing Following Conclusion of Supercross