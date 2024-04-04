Three Rivers SX Highlights Three New Spring Racer X T-Shirts

The Racer X Brand Summer Spring 2024 release is here! Take a look at the latest line that features three T-shirts: the Navy distressed shield, dirt cycle, and three rivers SX.

The navy distressed shield T-shirt is a simple design with our classic Racer X shield. The dirt cycle T-shirt features a vintage program cover from 1973 with an old-school feel to it. And last but not least, the three rivers T-shirt pages homage to the 1987 supercross event at Three Rivers Stadium in nearby Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

SHOP ALL RACER X MERCHANDISE