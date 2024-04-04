Text/film: SuperMotocross

This week on SMX Insider, Adam Cianciarulo reveals his racing plans in a SMXI exclusive big interview. The Jasons breakdown everything from Round 12 in St. Louis, including the Jett Lawrence and Justin Barica contact, the AMA penalties and Levi Kitchen’s rise to the top of the 250 field, and a first look at the SMX playoff tracks. Speaking of the playoffs, Clinton Fowler takes a look at the point total it will take for the racers to qualify for a top 20 spot.

