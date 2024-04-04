Adam Cianciarulo will spotlight the bright side of his retirement decision, because he’s a smart guy who has always understands the greater good as a racer, athlete, and public figure. He understands being inspirational to the fans, and not dragging the world into the dark places that lurk right around all corners of media these days. Kudos to him keeping a can-do spirt, for never turning sour on dirt bikes through this whole frustrating process.

Further, you’ll also see an outpouring of positive support from his peers and those he’s met along the way. This is great, because it reflects on how this industry helps its own. Yes, this is competition, but the community is so tight knit that no one ever actively roots against a competitor’s career or health. Fans are part of this ride, too. Deep down, everyone rows in the same direction, even if the goal is to beat each other on the weekends.

Kudos to Adam for taking the classy route. It has not been an easy process to get there, both when he had to hide his frustration and anger behind the scenes, or when he eventually had reached some level of acceptance, internally. Hard to know which process was tougher, masking it or accepting it. At least he could hang on knowing he left nothing on the table.

“I’ve had like ten surgeries on this thing, I’ve flown all over the world to try to figure this out,” he said on his Plugged In podcast, explaining the nerve issue that cost him the prime of his career. “It’s basically something that happened, I woke up one morning in September when I first got on a 450. I almost didn’t race Monster Energy Cup because of it. It’s nerves, it’s lack of grip strength. If I text too much with my right hand on a Tuesday, I’ll feel it at the track the next day. But I don’t want to blame it all on the hand thing. By no means am I sitting here saying I’d be a four-time supercross champion if everything was perfect. I’m not taking anything away from these guys.”

“As a racer, I was in a position that I always wanted to be in, on a 450 with Kawi,” he says. “You’re at this amazing point in life where everything you’ve ever worked for is right in front of you. This is what’s always been, in a sad way, it’s [the injury] kept me, from the results side of things, from making it happen. But in a good way it’s helped me grow. I could never imagine that I could sit here and be at peace, be excited for the future.”