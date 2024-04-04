Was that MotoConcepts?

No, that was before that. That was the first year that Mike rode Suzuki’s. Then it’s been 11 on Kawi. Five on Mitch’s and five and a half here. I didn’t make it the whole way. So, I was just cruising along. I told Dan, “Listen, I’ve got for sure this year in me, and I probably have another one after Adam. We’ll just see where it goes. We’ll see who we get. We’ll see what happens, then we’ll go from there.” He’s basically been a huge mentor to me and was like, “We can’t change the job. We can’t change the workload. How can we make it better?” Get out and ride your mountain bike more. Get out of the shop more. They’re not crazy about being there from X time to X time. It’s kind of like, get your shit done and go home, be an adult. That worked. I tried to ride more, tried to hang out more, tried to just not be at the shop there for a while. But you know how it goes. The work has got to get done.

Adam is in California full-time, so Oscar [Wirdeman] and I are basically splitting up the duties of going to the track and you’re riding off-season four days a week. You’re prepping race bikes. Now the last few years we’ve had to prep two full race bikes. I’m trying to take some time off to go skiing, like usual. It kind of caught up to me in a way that I didn’t realize. I don't know if I could have changed anything leading up to it, to try to prolong it. But I feel like I’m one of the guys that really capitalizes on taking time off, doing some cool shit outside of racing or when we’re on the weekends on Saturday nights or Friday nights or whatever.

So who made this all happen for you?

Actually, a guy at Team Green, a great buddy of mine who had been working there for a few years, Mario, he got a call just being connected through Loretta’s and stuff, to work on the East Coast from a guy that works on the Gibbs team, one of the crew chiefs, and says there’s a job open with Toyota and he would be a great fit for it. So, he secretly had kind of done the deal. I think Anaheim 2 was his last weekend for the Futures stuff. He took the job. Then when they came out here for the clash [Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR race], he had a meeting with all those guys at TRD [Toyota] over in Costa Mesa, and they told him, “We could actually use one more guy, if you know anybody.” He was like, “I’ve got the guy. If you want a moto guy… “ Toyota, I didn’t know this until I started talking to them, but they’ve had a lot of guys from Kawi over the years, North Carolina and here in California. Guys that we all know. Tons of them, actually. Dave Carl, and [Mike] Hooker, and [Dana] Wiggins and Zach White went over there for a little bit. Just a ton of guys. So, he said, “Absolutely. We love moto guys. We love their enthusiasm. We love their attention to detail. We love how they work, how they’re multi-faceted and stuff.” He was like, “Have him give me a resume.”

When Mario called me, we talked about it, and I immediately was getting super antsy on the whole thing. I was like, “Wait, what job is this?” He started explaining it, and I’m like, “Dude! Of course, being a mechanic and what we’re doing, we can do that job. That’s something we can do. Tell me more.” I just couldn’t get enough of it. I got this new spark inside me. I was like, man, I know where it’s headed. I literally ran upstairs. My wife works from home. I told her all about Mario. She’s like, “Tell me more. What is this whole thing?” So, we got into it a little bit further and learned some more stuff. Once I decided to dust off my resume and sent it in, it just kind of flew from there. It was like a month later, I think around Detroit or something, it got pretty serious. Long story, I took the job.