GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
Todd Kellett to Race MXGP of Sardegna with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team

April 3, 2024 3:35pm | by:
The following press release is from the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team:

Reigning Sand World Cup Champion Todd Kellett to Race MXGP of Sardinia in Riola-Sardo

Yamaha Motor Europe is thrilled to announce that Todd Kellett, the reigning FIM Sand Race World Cup Champion, will be making a special appearance for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team at the upcoming MXGP of Sardinia in Riola-Sardo, replacing the injured Jago Geerts.

Kellett, known for his exceptional sand-riding skills as demonstrated by his recent victories at the Enduropale du Touquet in France and the Enduro del Verano in Argentina, will join Calvin Vlaanderen under the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team awning for the third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship. Kellett adds an exciting dimension to the team and the MXGP series as they prepare to tackle one of the most challenging sand races on the calendar.

Lining up for one event only as a reward for his World Cup success, Kellett will showcase his sand racing prowess aboard a factory YZ450FM at the MXGP of Sardinia before shifting his focus back to defending his World Cup title.

Todd Kellett:

“I’m pleased I have been given the opportunity to race the MXGP of Riola, Sardinia for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team. It’s an opportunity that I am very grateful for, and the team have been very supportive. We have done some testing and the bike is next level! I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone involved in this adventure. It’s not the “usual” race format for me, but we will give it 110% in the soft stuff and see what we can put on the table!”

Alexandre Kowalski, Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager:

“We’re looking forward to having Todd at the MXGP of Sardinia in Riola. Over the past few years, Todd has gone from strength to strength. He’s at the top of his game at the moment, having won Enduropale du Touquet in France and Enduro del Verano in Argentina. So, as a token of appreciation for his Sand World Cup success last season, we’re giving him this amazing opportunity to race a round of MXGP on our factory YZ450FM. Filling in for Jago Geerts, who is still recovering from the elbow injury sustained in Argentina, Todd will only join the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team for one event, as his main priority remains defending his Sand World Cup title.” 

