I get it, the flag was out and the penalty that we’ve seen many times is two positions in the Triple Crown format. But when you have five riders jumping it, maybe it wasn’t really working? Yes, you could say the other riders did see, it but the pitch of the finish line jump is steep, it was all rutted, and you could make a very good case that the referee was in error for displaying it. Friese was off to the side of the track right away and was in no danger of getting landed on. I didn’t like the penalty. In my opinion, the AMA should’ve looked at the footage and admitted that the flag was out in error and there should’ve been no penalties. I’m not sure anyone at the AMA looked at that factor. When was the last time anyone at the AMA admitted they got it wrong? In this case, I think they did indeed get it wrong.

I know people were saying the official wasn’t waving it and that would’ve helped, but in the Ryan Dungey red cross incident in Detroit years ago, when he lost the win a few years ago, it was waving, and it was too hard to tell what flag it was so the decision was made to display it still instead of waving it. At least this is what I was told. [Editor's note, in the regular format, riders are now penalized championship points, not position. However, in the Triple Crown format, jumping on a red cross flag results in a two-position penalty for each infraction].

I feel for the guys who had to navigate the inside of the turn, look up at a line to take, and also notice this flag sort of just hanging there. Maybe we can make the red cross flag bigger? That seems pretty easy. Why are the flags the same size as they were in 1978? Make the red cross bigger and it’ll catch the eyes of the riders easier. Bingo bango.

With the penalty to Jett and the T-bone to Jett, Yamaha’s Cooper Webb, who got better each time out, finished second overall. He got a gift for second in the final TC when Justin Hill wouldn’t get out of the way of Chase Sexton and Webb scooped by the #1 for a runner-up spot, and hey, look at that, Webb’s now only eight points back instead of the 16 he was down. This is the very definition of what you can’t let Webb do.