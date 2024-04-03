Brian Bogers to Join Fantic Factory Racing MXGP Team Starting at MXGP of Sardegna
The following press release is from Fantic Factory Racing MXGP:
Brian Bogers TO JOIN FANTIC FACTORY RACING MXGP FROM RIOLA ONWARDS
Fantic Factory Racing MXGP is pleased to welcome Brian Bogers alongside Glenn Coldenhoff for the remainder of the 2024 season. Bogers will debut on the Fantic XXF 450 at the MXGP of Sardegna in Riola Sardo (6th and 7th April).
Brian Bogers scored his first GP podiums in the MX2 class in 2016 and 2017 and made an early switch to the premier class in 2018 at only 21 years of age. After successfully overcoming a string of injuries, it was in 2022 when the Dutchman enjoyed his best season so far. Bogers placed sixth in the MXGP World Championship as one of the top-ranked riders and made his childhood dream come true with a superb GP win in the deep, punishing sand of Lommel, home of Motocross. The 27-year-old from Eindhoven will be looking to achieve more success in Fantic Factory colours.
Related: Roan van de Moosdijk Confirms Departure from Fantic Racing Team
- MXGP
MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)WMX & EMX125
Sunday, April 7
Brian Bogers:
“I am a very lucky guy at the moment because I never thought that I would still get the chance to race in MXGP this season. Therefore, you can imagine that I don’t only take this opportunity with both hands but with both hands and feet! Thank you to Fantic Factory Racing MXGP for this amazing opportunity, I am very motivated and focused to let this work.”
Louis Vosters, Team Owner:
“Brian Bogers needs no introduction, winning a MXGP overall in Lommel on arguably the most demanding track on the calendar speaks for itself. Together with Fantic and our proven MXGP team, we are sure he can be a regular frontrunner at the top of our sport. The first training sessions have been going well, he is adapting well to the bike and we are looking forward to seeing Brian line up on the Fantic XXF 450 very soon.”
Mariano Roman, CEO Fantic Motor SpA:
“We are thrilled that a stand-out rider like Brian Bogers joins our Fantic family. We have followed his strong performance on track over the last years and we are sure he will make us proud. Alongside his fellow Dutchman Glenn Coldenhoff, we are confident to pull off a great season on our return to the highly competitive MXGP class.”