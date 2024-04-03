Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Arenacross
Las Vegas
News
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
News
Full Schedule

Brian Bogers to Join Fantic Factory Racing MXGP Team Starting at MXGP of Sardegna

April 3, 2024 8:30am | by:
Brian Bogers to Join Fantic Factory Racing MXGP Team Starting at MXGP of Sardegna

The following press release is from Fantic Factory Racing MXGP:

Brian Bogers TO JOIN FANTIC FACTORY RACING MXGP FROM RIOLA ONWARDS

Fantic Factory Racing MXGP is pleased to welcome Brian Bogers alongside Glenn Coldenhoff for the remainder of the 2024 season. Bogers will debut on the Fantic XXF 450 at the MXGP of Sardegna in Riola Sardo (6th and 7th April).

Brian Bogers scored his first GP podiums in the MX2 class in 2016 and 2017 and made an early switch to the premier class in 2018 at only 21 years of age. After successfully overcoming a string of injuries, it was in 2022 when the Dutchman enjoyed his best season so far. Bogers placed sixth in the MXGP World Championship as one of the top-ranked riders and made his childhood dream come true with a superb GP win in the deep, punishing sand of Lommel, home of Motocross. The 27-year-old from Eindhoven will be looking to achieve more success in Fantic Factory colours.

Related: Roan van de Moosdijk Confirms Departure from Fantic Racing Team

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)

     WMX & EMX125
    Sunday, April 7
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      April 6 - 10:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      April 6 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 7 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 7 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 7 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 7 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Sardegna MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Brian Bogers:

“I am a very lucky guy at the moment because I never thought that I would still get the chance to race in MXGP this season. Therefore, you can imagine that I don’t only take this opportunity with both hands but with both hands and feet! Thank you to Fantic Factory Racing MXGP for this amazing opportunity, I am very motivated and focused to let this work.”

Louis Vosters, Team Owner:

Brian Bogers needs no introduction, winning a MXGP overall in Lommel on arguably the most demanding track on the calendar speaks for itself. Together with Fantic and our proven MXGP team, we are sure he can be a regular frontrunner at the top of our sport. The first training sessions have been going well, he is adapting well to the bike and we are looking forward to seeing Brian line up on the Fantic XXF 450 very soon.”

Mariano Roman, CEO Fantic Motor SpA:

“We are thrilled that a stand-out rider like Brian Bogers joins our Fantic family. We have followed his strong performance on track over the last years and we are sure he will make us proud. Alongside his fellow Dutchman Glenn Coldenhoff, we are confident to pull off a great season on our return to the highly competitive MXGP class.”

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now