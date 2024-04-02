After missing the entire 2004 AMA Supercross season due to injury, many wondered how Ricky Carmichael would fare in AMA Motocross, especially with the change over to the four-stroke and with this impending switch to the new Suzuki for the 2005 season. Ricky quickly put all who doubt him in their place, winning the opening moto... and the next 23 that followed. Relive the entire 2004 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the last time Honda would win a premier title class for almost 20 years.

