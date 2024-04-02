His night in St. Louis started off great, in the first race of the Triple Crown he caught Eli Tomac and even looked like he was going to make a pass for the lead, until he made some costly mistakes.

“I've had mediocre races the last like, six weeks and I need to get back up on the podium. But this one was all right. It was a step forward. I started out really, really good in the first main, then about halfway through, I started messing up and making little tiny mistakes and cost myself second place.”

Of course, Plessinger was one of the many riders who got docked positions in the second race for jumping on the red cross flag. Luckily the Triple Crown format can serve as a buffer for one bad race, and he was still able to get a fourth overall on the night. But still, he is looking to get back on the podium in the last five races and even has a plan.