GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Arenacross
Las Vegas
News
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
News
Full Schedule
450 Words: Up and Down

April 2, 2024 11:50am

Aaron Plessinger started the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season off strong, winning the third round in San Diego and even running the red plate for a couple of races. Last year Plessinger had a few good rides too, where he was able to capitalize on other’s mistakes, but this year The Cowboy is riding like he belongs in the lead pack.

Plesisnger doesn't just look like he belongs at the front, it's also where he believes he should be. After a midseason slump, when he finished as far back as 18th after a crash in Daytona, he's finished fourth the last two races. He told our own Tom Journet after St. Louis, “Overall, fourth, it ain't bad. Like last year I would have been stoked, you know, but this year, I'm just like [makes a face of disontent]. I gotta' remind myself that it's still pretty good.”

Aaron Plessinger signs autographs for the KTM JR riders.
Aaron Plessinger signs autographs for the KTM JR riders. Align Media 

His night in St. Louis started off great, in the first race of the Triple Crown he caught Eli Tomac and even looked like he was going to make a pass for the lead, until he made some costly mistakes.

“I've had mediocre races the last like, six weeks and I need to get back up on the podium. But this one was all right. It was a step forward. I started out really, really good in the first main, then about halfway through, I started messing up and making little tiny mistakes and cost myself second place.”

Of course, Plessinger was one of the many riders who got docked positions in the second race for jumping on the red cross flag. Luckily the Triple Crown format can serve as a buffer for one bad race, and he was still able to get a fourth overall on the night. But still, he is looking to get back on the podium in the last five races and even has a plan.

"Overall, fourth, it ain't bad. Like last year I would have been stoked." -Plessinger Align Media

“I couldn't be more happy that these things [Triple Crowns] are over and [this was the] final roof stadium, which I know a lot of people would disagree with me, but your boy is pumped on that too. So, I'm doing the rain dance and yeah, we're gonna get these points back, man.”

Rain or shine, Plessinger has the speed to run up front. He currently sits sixth in points, only four back of Ken Roczen. Will he be able to snag another win before the end of the season, or at least land on the podium again?

