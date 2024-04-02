And how did your day go?

Yeah, my day went pretty good, qualifying wasn't the best. I struggled a lot trying to set up the bike for a track like this and I went back to my base setting that I've been riding at home for the main event, and I was comfortable right away. So, definitely made some big improvements in the main event and just tried to ride my laps. I've been struggling the last couple of weeks in doing my laps and focusing on myself. So, tonight was a big step in the right direction on focusing on myself.

Obviously there was two long rhythms tonight, but was there any rhythm or section of the track where it was a little more difficult to hit your marks in?

Yeah, I think the first rhythm section right after you go, whoops, left hander. In that first rhythm section I struggled in all day. I just couldn't figure out the timing of it really. I don't know, it was weird. Like the double in was a little bit weird and I couldn't really figure it out. And I lost a lot of time there in the mains but no, I think just looking at the stuff that I lost a lot of time on tonight and going back and working on it.

Then finally, obviously you guys have a little bit of a break until Nashville for the East/West Showdown. What are your plans? Are you prepping at all for outdoors right now?

I'll probably ride a little bit of outdoors and then get right back to supercross before Nashville and be ready for Nashville.