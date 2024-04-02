Rookie Julien Beaumer is finding his footing in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The Red Bull Factory Racing rider has finished seventh or better at five of the seven West Region rounds so far this season. After this weekend’s Triple Crown event in St. Louis, our Tom Journet caught up with him to get his take on the Triple Crown format, how his season is going, and plans for motocross testing for this summer.
Racer X: All right, Julien Beaumer, we're finally done with the Triple Crowns. What was your impression of the Triple Crowns?
Julien Beaumer: I like them. Anaheim 2, I struggled a little bit due to the schedule and then tonight I was a little more prepared for the schedule. But, yeah, I definitely like them, and I think they're good. It's almost like Formula 1 has their sprint races and the GP has their sprint races. I think it's the same. So, I really like that.
And how did your day go?
Yeah, my day went pretty good, qualifying wasn't the best. I struggled a lot trying to set up the bike for a track like this and I went back to my base setting that I've been riding at home for the main event, and I was comfortable right away. So, definitely made some big improvements in the main event and just tried to ride my laps. I've been struggling the last couple of weeks in doing my laps and focusing on myself. So, tonight was a big step in the right direction on focusing on myself.
Obviously there was two long rhythms tonight, but was there any rhythm or section of the track where it was a little more difficult to hit your marks in?
Yeah, I think the first rhythm section right after you go, whoops, left hander. In that first rhythm section I struggled in all day. I just couldn't figure out the timing of it really. I don't know, it was weird. Like the double in was a little bit weird and I couldn't really figure it out. And I lost a lot of time there in the mains but no, I think just looking at the stuff that I lost a lot of time on tonight and going back and working on it.
Then finally, obviously you guys have a little bit of a break until Nashville for the East/West Showdown. What are your plans? Are you prepping at all for outdoors right now?
I'll probably ride a little bit of outdoors and then get right back to supercross before Nashville and be ready for Nashville.