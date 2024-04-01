Justin Barcia Provides Video Update Explaining Collision with Jett Lawrence
Following an accidental, but brutal, collision with championship leader Jett Lawrence in the third and final race of the St. Louis Supercross Triple Crown, Justin Barcia has taken to Instagram to provide an explanation of what happened from his point of view.
In a one-minute video, Barcia briefly recaps the collision, which he stated was a “wrong place, wrong time situation” and a racing incident, not intentional. Yes, Barcia has had a history of run ins in with other riders in the past, but you could tell this one was not on purpose. Watch how hard he braked to try and avoid Lawrence once he realized what was about to happen.
Read more details on the incident in our previous posts and note that initial report is that Lawrence is okay, but banged up and sore.
In his Instagram video, Barcia states:
“What's up? Everyone, everyone had a good Easter. Just wanted to touch back on Saturday night real quick. Yeah, I'm sure everyone's seen the crash already and, you know, anyone who knows dirt bikes knows that was a racing incident and no, not intentional by any means. Yeah, such a bummer. Early on in the, in the laps, you're just racing hard and [I] came in the super hot, Jett cut down and it was a wrong place, wrong time situation. Spoke to Jett after the race, he completely understood what happened. He knew I didn't do that intentionally. But I felt like I wanted to go over to the Honda truck and talk to the whole crew. And yes, everyone was obviously really upset, on our crew as well. It was just a bummer. It took, us all out of the race. So, that was absolutely disappointing, but everyone was understanding and knew it wasn't intentional and that's not my style. So, I'm glad we can move on from this. Jett's okay, healthy, I'm okay and healthy. And, yeah, luckily Jett's a grown man and a great racer and understood the situation and we can put it [behind] us and go racing in a couple of weeks.”