Following an accidental, but brutal, collision with championship leader Jett Lawrence in the third and final race of the St. Louis Supercross Triple Crown, Justin Barcia has taken to Instagram to provide an explanation of what happened from his point of view.

In a one-minute video, Barcia briefly recaps the collision, which he stated was a “wrong place, wrong time situation” and a racing incident, not intentional. Yes, Barcia has had a history of run ins in with other riders in the past, but you could tell this one was not on purpose. Watch how hard he braked to try and avoid Lawrence once he realized what was about to happen.

Read more details on the incident in our previous posts and note that initial report is that Lawrence is okay, but banged up and sore.