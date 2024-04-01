Last week Julien Beaumer got freight trained pretty quickly, and this weekend he faced a similar fate. What did he do well in St. Louis, and what does he need to focus on?

He’s learning. The key is to keep putting himself in great situations. His pass on Levi Kitchen was a sign that he’s becoming more comfortable at the front. It’s a process to be able to stay up there and there are no shortcuts. If he can consistently start at the front and take small steps forward, he will find himself staying there before too long. That may be in 2025, but everyone advances on their own time schedule.

RJ Hampshire and Jo Shimoda had an intense battle for third in the second 250SX race. Hampshire has a reputation for sending it, do you think he was holding back to keep it on two wheels in this one?

RJ is trying to stay within himself and not throw races away. Winning a championship takes patience and restraint and can be just as important as speed and intensity. The trouble is that the points are putting him into a desperate spot. He may have to up the risk ration down the stretch if he wants to catch Kitchen.

Levi Kitchen is locked in right now. When is the last time you saw a rider suddenly elevate his position like Kitchen has this season?

This is spot on. He is winning and the most impressive part of it is his ability to do it without riding on the edge. Often times, winning in the 250 class is a chaotic experience. There are big risks taken and the whole dynamic feels unsustainable. Kitchen’s wins don’t feel that way at all. He is getting the starts and putting in mistake-free laps. He is firing on all cylinders. I think Hunter Lawrence’s 2023 season was reminiscent of this. He “figured it out” and was the best rider all year. That’s what this Kitchen dynamic feels like.