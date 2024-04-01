Cooper Webb, Jett Lawrence, & Michael Mosiman handle three questions at the St. Louis Supercross. The trio answers 1) You get to ride a factory bike every day, but do you remember the first time you got to ride a factory bike? What was that like? 2) If you had to travel to all of the nationals in a van with one rider from the paddock, who would it be? And 3) What would you like to do in the motorcycle industry if you weren’t racing currently? Check out what the three riders had to say.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

