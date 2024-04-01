Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Arenacross
Las Vegas
News
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
News
Full Schedule

3 on 3: First Time Ever on a Factory Bike?

April 1, 2024 2:30pm | by:

Cooper Webb, Jett Lawrence, & Michael Mosiman handle three questions at the St. Louis Supercross. The trio answers 1) You get to ride a factory bike every day, but do you remember the first time you got to ride a factory bike? What was that like? 2) If you had to travel to all of the nationals in a van with one rider from the paddock, who would it be? And 3) What would you like to do in the motorcycle industry if you weren’t racing currently? Check out what the three riders had to say.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Read Now
