Is it a refined skill this year, or a different approach completely? How much does his new bike underneath him make a difference?

“I mean, I don't know, it's fast and it stays really planted when it comes off the gate,” Kitchen said on his and the entire Pro Circuit team’s starts this year. “It might be the hydraulic clutch. I don't know. But, yeah, it's really good. Mitch [Payton] does a great job with it. Yeah, I don't know, man, it's working though. It's nice.”

Changing both teams and bikes does not always work out. After all, Kitchen was leaving arguably the most winningest team in the 250cc class the last handful of years. Plus, he has been on a Yamaha YZ250F since about 2020, when he moved up to the 250F four-stroke as an amateur. The change in training program opens up a little more flexibility to listen to his body. Rest on the days off, and fine tune the things he wants to when on the bike, as opposed to all-out motos week in and week out last year with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. He says it all comes down to preparation for race day. So far, the team, bike, and training change are all working out well for the #47.

“I'd say the big thing I'm focusing on is just being as ready as I can for the weekend like this, my body and physically,” Kitchen said. “These last couple weekends especially, you know. Well, yeah, Seattle and this weekend now, like I just feel really, I don't know, aggressive right out of the gate and ready to go on these races. And I'm just enjoying all of it and making sure that during the week, like, you know, if I'm pretty tired…like me and, my trainer Peter [Park] have a good enough relationship now where, you know, if I need the day off or whatever the case is like, I can be pretty transparent. And I think that helps a lot in the environment I'm in.”