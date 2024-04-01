1st Annual Block Party and Fundraiser to Honor Ken Block on April 4 (4/3)
The following press release is from the 43 Institute:
1st Annual Block Party + Fundraiser
April 3, 2024
Woodward Park City, UT Benefiting
A Tribute To Ken Block And Support the 43i Mission Event Goal
To empower individuals and raise funds for 43i programs
About 43 Institute
43i exists to carry on Ken Block’s greatest legacy: creating paths of opportunity for the exceptionally driven who may lack the proper support system for growth and success in action sports, motorsports, and the creative arts.
Details
Celebration at Woodward Park City (11 am-3 pm) Event: KB Mountain Lab Throwback Snowboard Jam
Fan Interaction
Moment of awesomeness at 2:43 pm
Evening Block Party and Fundraiser (5-10 pm) Introduction: Celebrating the 43i mission
Panel Discussions
Insights from industry leaders and influencers
Networking Opportunities
Connecting attendees, speakers, and sponsors
Entertainment
Music, artists, and performances
Social Mixer & Dinner
Engaging conversations, culinary delights and libations
Auctions
Silent and live bidding for one-of-a-kind items and experiences
Get more info at 43i.org, @43institute or email us at 43Day@43i.org.