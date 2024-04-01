Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Arenacross
Las Vegas
News
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
News
Full Schedule

1st Annual Block Party and Fundraiser to Honor Ken Block on April 4 (4/3)

April 1, 2024 4:00pm | by:
1st Annual Block Party and Fundraiser to Honor Ken Block on April 4 (4/3)

The following press release is from the 43 Institute:

1st Annual Block Party + Fundraiser

April 3, 2024
Woodward Park City, UT Benefiting

A Tribute To Ken Block And Support the 43i Mission Event Goal

To empower individuals and raise funds for 43i programs

About 43 Institute

43i exists to carry on Ken Block’s greatest legacy: creating paths of opportunity for the exceptionally driven who may lack the proper support system for growth and success in action sports, motorsports, and the creative arts.

Details

Celebration at Woodward Park City (11 am-3 pm) Event: KB Mountain Lab Throwback Snowboard Jam
Fan Interaction
Moment of awesomeness at 2:43 pm
Evening Block Party and Fundraiser (5-10 pm) Introduction: Celebrating the 43i mission
Panel Discussions
Insights from industry leaders and influencers
Networking Opportunities
Connecting attendees, speakers, and sponsors
Entertainment
Music, artists, and performances
Social Mixer & Dinner
Engaging conversations, culinary delights and libations
Auctions
Silent and live bidding for one-of-a-kind items and experiences

Get more info at 43i.org, @43institute or email us at 43Day@43i.org

Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now