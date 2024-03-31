Video highlights from the 12th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (round seven of the 250SX West Region Championship and also round 12 round of the SuperMotocross World Championship).

Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) claimed the 250SX overall win with 1-1-1 finishes as Jo Shimoda (Honda) claimed second overall with 2-3-3 finishes and Jordon Smith (Yamaha) claimed third overall with 3-2-4 finishes. Kitchen joins Austin Forkner as the only two riders to earn a 250SX Triple Crown overall sweep. Forkner swept the 2019 Detroit Supercross event aboard a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 with red plates as the championship leader at the time. On Saturday, Kitchen swept the St. Louis SX event also on a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 with red plates.

In the premier class, Eli Tomac (Yamaha) claimed the overall win with 1-1-1 finishes as Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed second overall with 5-6-2 and Hunter Lawrence (Honda) claimed third overall (his first 450SX podium) with 8-2-4 finishes. Tomac earned his 52nd career premier class SX win, second-most on the all-time wins list behind only Jeremy McGrath's 72 wins.

Read: Jett Lawrence Penalized, Hit By Justin Barcia in St. Louis Supercross

Drew Adams (Kawasaki), Landon Gibson (Husqvarna), and Cole Davies (GasGas) rounded out the Supercross Futures podium.

Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the St. Louis Supercross.

St. Louis Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights