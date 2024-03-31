Watch: St. Louis Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the 12th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (round seven of the 250SX West Region Championship and also round 12 round of the SuperMotocross World Championship).
Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) claimed the 250SX overall win with 1-1-1 finishes as Jo Shimoda (Honda) claimed second overall with 2-3-3 finishes and Jordon Smith (Yamaha) claimed third overall with 3-2-4 finishes. Kitchen joins Austin Forkner as the only two riders to earn a 250SX Triple Crown overall sweep. Forkner swept the 2019 Detroit Supercross event aboard a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 with red plates as the championship leader at the time. On Saturday, Kitchen swept the St. Louis SX event also on a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 with red plates.
In the premier class, Eli Tomac (Yamaha) claimed the overall win with 1-1-1 finishes as Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed second overall with 5-6-2 and Hunter Lawrence (Honda) claimed third overall (his first 450SX podium) with 8-2-4 finishes. Tomac earned his 52nd career premier class SX win, second-most on the all-time wins list behind only Jeremy McGrath's 72 wins.
Drew Adams (Kawasaki), Landon Gibson (Husqvarna), and Cole Davies (GasGas) rounded out the Supercross Futures podium.
Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the St. Louis Supercross.
St. Louis Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 12 - St. Louis
Overall Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Drew Adams
|9:48.061
|9 Laps
|59.602
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Landon Gibson
|9:57.138
|+9.077
|1:01.357
|Peachtree City, GA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Cole Davies
|9:59.420
|+11.359
|1:01.488
|Waitoki
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|Reven Gordon
|10:02.113
|+14.052
|1:02.601
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Trevin Nelson
|10:06.455
|+18.394
|1:02.571
|Stokesdale, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
St. Louis - 450SXMarch 30, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|1 - 1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|5 - 6 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|8 - 2 - 4
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|3 - 8 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|10 - 5 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|156
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|141
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|130
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|121
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|116
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|244
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|236
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|224
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|215
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|202