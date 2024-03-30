St Louis is back on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross calendar. It last appeared in 2022 (a Triple Crown race won by Marvin Musquin with 2-1-2 scores) and the riders are pumped. “Best dirt in the series” has become the reputation for this race.

Tom Journet asked the Dirt Wurx track crew what they thought, and they said Dallas (Arlington) is the best dirt for them to work with. St. Louis and Indy are kind of similar because the dirt clumps up and they’ll be working all night to stay ahead of it and keep the track fixed up. Some riders did comment that it will get rutted, but most feel it will hold up better than Indy. Here’s what they think heading into the weekend.

[Is this a home race?] Honestly, all three of them. I think Detroit's like five hours. Indy is three and this one's like maybe a little under three. Growing up as a kid, I came to this one the most, and I went to Indy a few times. Then they have Arch View, which is a track right outside here, I used to ride out there on Sunday. So I would say this is probably my home, home race. And it has the best dirt of the year. I feel like pretty excited for the weekend. Yeah. Triple Crown, last one of the year. So, I feel like we just raced one last weekend but it was two weeks ago. I'm excited. I hope this track holds up a little better than Indy because Indy was gnarly. So, this should be good. I think it's a good racetrack. It's a big stadium. So hopefully lap times are over 50 seconds, that’s all I can ask for.