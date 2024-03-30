Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Arenacross
Las Vegas
News
Live Now
Supercross
St. Louis
News
450SX Last Chance Qualifier Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Cade Clason
  3. Jeremy Hand
Full Results
250SX West Last Chance Qualifier Results
  1. Talon Hawkins
  2. Geran Stapleton
  3. Joshua Varize
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat Apr 13
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 14
News
Full Schedule

Justin Brayton to Be Inducted into Legends & Heroes Moto Museum at St. Louis SX

March 30, 2024 7:00am | by:
Justin Brayton to Be Inducted into Legends & Heroes Moto Museum at St. Louis SX

The following press release is from Legends and Heroes Moto Museum:

Justin Brayton will be honored as a new inductee into the Legends and Heroes Moto Museum at the March 30th, 2024 Supercross in St. Louis. Justin will be on stage to receive his plaque just before the evening opening ceremonies.

Please join us in this celebration, and be sure to come by and see our display in the Fan Fest area before the racing begins. 

  • 2012 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship SX 4th place
  • 2-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championships 450SX 5th place (2018, 2010)
  • 2009 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship SX LITES West 4th place
  • 1 career Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX Win
  • 3 career AMA Pro Motocross Championship 450 Podiums
  • Finished third overall at the Paris Supercross behind King of Paris Ken Roczen and the 2022 450 AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion Eli Tomac

For more information, visit www.legendsandheroestour.org.

Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now