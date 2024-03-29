Jason Weigandt has to spend family time this weekend. It's a nice reminder that going to the races is still fun. That could be why racers are staying in the game longer than ever, but somehow that doesn't stop us from speculating that a popular veteran might hang it up before he's actually ready to do so. That was Ken Roczen a few years ago, and that's Eli Tomac now. Maybe Eli Tomac just loves racing and doesn't want to stop. Is there anything wrong with that?

