Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Las Vegas
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Full Schedule

Watch: "Inside Arenacross Ep4: It's Not Over" Ahead of Tonight's Season Finale

March 29, 2024 10:05am | by:

Film/text: Arenacross

By the third night of racing in Daytona Beach, everyone knew to expect the unexpected. The Florida sand made the race track unlike any other, which suited some riders, while others had to figure it out. The points gap between Kyle Peters and Ryan Breece closed to just two points with two rounds remaining, but Peters was able to regroup and make the most of the double header in Daytona to stretch that gap back out on the final night before headed to Las Vegas. The 2024 Championship is coming down to the wire, and a champion will be crowned at the finale this weekend in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena.

The AMA Arenacross Championship Series is an off-road motorcycle racing competition, and the exclusive American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) sanctioned Arenacross Series features some of the nation’s top professional motorcycle racers. Follow along as these elite racers compete for an AMA National Championship title on man-made dirt tracks in arenas across the country. Visit https://arenacrossusa.com for more information.

Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now