Racerhead #13

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Last weekend Jett Lawrence left an opportunity on the table. I would bet he knows that and would roll his eyes at me mentioning it, but the "how" is important. Looking at the lap times he was on absolute rails as he moved up towards the front. He was passing riders like Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia with little to no trouble. In laps four, six, and seven he was nearly two seconds a lap quicker than anyone else on the racetrack. That lap seven brought him to the rear of Cooper Webb and a chance to increase his points lead if he could displace the #2. Jett's pace was undeniable and surely both Webb and Chase Sexton could see him closing in quickly. With such a speed edge, there was no reason to rush things or get hasty. That's the benefit of being so much faster—he could be choosy with where he made his move. His ability to triple through the rhythm sections could have allowed a stress-free pass when the door opened.

Instead, I think Jett's youthful exuberance got the best of him—again. He rushed a move entering the sand and hit the rear of Webb's Yamaha. That pass attempt had a very low chance of success. When he talked about the incident on the podium, he expressed that maybe he should not have been so nice, instead making harder contact. To me, this is the exact opposite of where his head should be. There was no need for contact or risk. He had the edge; he could have been patient and waited for an easy move. His thought process of being more aggressive, not less, tells me that he is still figuring this thing out. Or, maybe he doesn't realize the weapon his raw speed can be. In either case, he will mature and realize when and where there is urgency. Often times, he does show this patience, to be fair. His Indianapolis performances were great examples that he is on his way. Further, his heat race win over AP7 was a great exercise in patience and selective aggression.

Big picture, Jett is going to win a lot of races. He's the closest thing to the whole package that I have ever seen. Speed, fitness, technique, charisma, situational awareness... Jett has these in spades. There are still lessons to learn along the way and Seattle was another. When he is at full power, though, he has the chance to make this sport very predictable for a very long time.