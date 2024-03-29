On Saturday, the 12th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The St. Louis SX round will be the seventh round of the 250SX West Region Championship and will also be the third Supercross Futures qualifying round of 2024. Note: this weekend's race is our second (of three) Triple Crown events this season.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the St. Louis Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
CNBC will run a re-air of the St. Louis Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be off until the fifth round The Old Gray GNCC on April 13 and 14.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be off until the MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) on April 6 and 7.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2024 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|98
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|96
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|82
|5
|
Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|79
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|230
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|214
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|207
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|192
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|190
Other Links
2024 Souvenir Program
View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
General
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
St. Louis Supercross
St. Louis Supercross Race Center
St. Louis Supercross Injury Report
St. Louis Supercross provisional entry lists:
St. Louis - 250SX Futures Provisional Entry ListMarch 30, 2024
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|12
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|15
|Gavin Towers
|Venetia, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki
|GasGas MC 250F
|20
|Tyler Mollet
|Stuart, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|22
|Logan Riggins
|Easley, SC
|KTM 250 SX-F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|20
|
Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|26
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|31
|Jordon Smith
|New
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
The Dome at America’s Center
Address: 701 Convention Plaza St. Louis, MO 63101
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Tickets
Get tickets to the St. Louis Supercross.
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (CDT) Saturday 10:00am 10:00am 250SX Futures Free Practice 1 10:10am 10:10am 250SX Group B Free Practice 10:20am 10:20am 250SX Group A Free Practice 10:30am 10:30am 450SX Group A Free Practice 10:40am 10:40am 450SX Group B Free Practice 10:50am 10:50am 450SX Group C Free Practice 11:00am 11:00am 250SX Futures Free Practice 2 11:08am 11:08am Track Maintenance 11:50am 11:50am KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 1 12:05pm 12:05pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 1 12:20pm 12:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 12:35pm 12:35pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 1:05pm 1:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 1:20pm 1:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 1:30pm 1:30pm Promoter Track Walk #1 1:40pm 1:40pm Track Maintenance 1:50pm 1:50pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 2:05pm 2:05pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 2:35pm 2:35pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 2:50pm 2:50pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 3:05pm 3:05pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 2 3:15pm 3:15pm Track Maintenance 3:30pm 3:30pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 3:40pm 3:40pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 3:50pm 3:50pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 2 4:00pm 4:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2 4:10pm 4:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3 4:20pm 4:20pm Track Maintenance 5:30pm 5:30pm Opening Ceremonies 6:01pm 6:01pm 250SX Sighting Lap 6:06pm 6:06pm 250SX Race #1 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap) 6:18pm 6:18pm 250SX Victory Circle 6:26pm 6:26pm 450SX Sighting Lap 6:31pm 6:31pm 450SX Race #1 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap) 6:45pm 6:45pm 450SX Victory Circle 6:52pm 6:52pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event (3 Minutes) 7:07pm 7:07pm 250SX Race #2 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:25pm 7:25pm 450SX Race #2 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:41pm 7:41pm 250SX Futures Sighting Lap 7:46pm 7:46pm 250SX Futures Main Event (8 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:56pm 7:56pm 250SX Futures Victory Circle 8:05pm 8:05pm 250SX Sighting Lap 8:10pm 8:10pm 250SX Race #3 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:22pm 8:22pm 250SX Victory Circle 8:25pm 8:25pm 250SX Overall 8:32pm 8:32pm 450SX Sighting Lap 8:37pm 8:37pm 450SX Race #3 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:51pm 8:51pm 450SX Victory Circle 8:55pm 8:55pm 450SX Overall