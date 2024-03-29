On Saturday, the 12th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The St. Louis SX round will be the seventh round of the 250SX West Region Championship and will also be the third Supercross Futures qualifying round of 2024. Note: this weekend's race is our second (of three) Triple Crown events this season.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the St. Louis Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the St. Louis Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be off until the fifth round The Old Gray GNCC on April 13 and 14.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be off until the MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) on April 6 and 7.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule