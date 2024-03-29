Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch: St. Louis

How to Watch St. Louis

March 29, 2024 8:00am
by:

On Saturday, the 12th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The St. Louis SX round will be the seventh round of the 250SX West Region Championship and will also be the third Supercross Futures qualifying round of 2024. Note: this weekend's race is our second (of three) Triple Crown events this season.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the St. Louis Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the St. Louis Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be off until the fifth round The Old Gray GNCC on April 13 and 14.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will be off until the MXGP of Sardegna (Italy) on April 6 and 7.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Supercross

    St. Louis

     Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, March 30
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 30 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 30 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 30 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 30 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      April 1 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
St. Louis Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2024 Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 98
2Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 96
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 87
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 82
5Coty Schock
Dover, DE United States 79
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 230
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 214
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 207
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 192
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 190
Full Standings

St. Louis Supercross

St. Louis Supercross Race Center

St. Louis Supercross Injury Report

St. Louis Supercross provisional entry lists:

Supercross

St. Louis - 250SX Futures Provisional Entry List

March 30, 2024
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Revised: March 23 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
12 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States Honda CRF250R
15 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers Venetia, PA United States Yamaha YZ250F
17 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki GasGas MC 250F
20 Tyler Mollet Tyler Mollet Stuart, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
22 Logan Riggins Logan Riggins Easley, SC United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Entry List
Supercross

St. Louis - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

March 30, 2024
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Revised: March 26 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
20 Max Vohland
Max Vohland 		Sacramento, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
26 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith New Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

St. Louis - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 30, 2024
Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO United States
Revised: March 22 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The Dome at America’s Center
Address: 701 Convention Plaza St. Louis, MO 63101

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific

Tickets

Get tickets to the St. Louis Supercross.

Track Map

The St. Louis SX track layout.
The St. Louis SX track layout. Feld Motor Sports

Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    St. Louis

     Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, March 30
    Dome at America's Center
    St. Louis, MO United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (CDT)
    Saturday
    10:00am 10:00am 250SX Futures Free Practice 1
    10:10am 10:10am 250SX Group B Free Practice
    10:20am 10:20am 250SX Group A Free Practice
    10:30am 10:30am 450SX Group A Free Practice
    10:40am 10:40am 450SX Group B Free Practice
    10:50am 10:50am 450SX Group C Free Practice
    11:00am 11:00am 250SX Futures Free Practice 2
    11:08am 11:08am Track Maintenance
    11:50am 11:50am KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 1
    12:05pm 12:05pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:20pm 12:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:35pm 12:35pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:05pm 1:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
    1:20pm 1:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
    1:30pm 1:30pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    1:40pm 1:40pm Track Maintenance
    1:50pm 1:50pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    2:05pm 2:05pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    2:35pm 2:35pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    2:50pm 2:50pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    3:05pm 3:05pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 2
    3:15pm 3:15pm Track Maintenance
    3:30pm 3:30pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    3:40pm 3:40pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    3:50pm 3:50pm KTM Junior Racing Free Practice 2
    4:00pm 4:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    4:10pm 4:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    4:20pm 4:20pm Track Maintenance
    5:30pm 5:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    6:01pm 6:01pm 250SX Sighting Lap Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:06pm 6:06pm 250SX Race #1 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:18pm 6:18pm 250SX Victory Circle Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:26pm 6:26pm 450SX Sighting Lap Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:31pm 6:31pm 450SX Race #1 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    6:45pm 6:45pm 450SX Victory Circle
    6:52pm 6:52pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event (3 Minutes)
    7:07pm 7:07pm 250SX Race #2 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:25pm 7:25pm 450SX Race #2 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:41pm 7:41pm 250SX Futures Sighting Lap
    7:46pm 7:46pm 250SX Futures Main Event (8 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:56pm 7:56pm 250SX Futures Victory Circle
    8:05pm 8:05pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    8:10pm 8:10pm 250SX Race #3 (10 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:22pm 8:22pm 250SX Victory Circle
    8:25pm 8:25pm 250SX Overall
    8:32pm 8:32pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    8:37pm 8:37pm 450SX Race #3 (12 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:51pm 8:51pm 450SX Victory Circle
    8:55pm 8:55pm 450SX Overall
St. Louis Supercross Schedule

