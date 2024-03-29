On Saturday, The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will host round 12 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Ahead of third and final Triple Crown event of the season, Tom Journet caught up with Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Levi Kitchen, and a lot more for the 12th Media Day of the season.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

