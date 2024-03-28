Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Dante Oliveira
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 7
News
Full Schedule

Watch: St. Louis Supercross Animated Track Map

March 28, 2024 10:30am | by:

Video/images courtesy of SupercrossLIVE

The 2024 St. Louis Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on March 30. Take a lap around The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

This will be the 12th round of the 17-round championship (round seventh for the 250SX West Region Championship).

Below is this weekend's TV broadcast/streaming schedule.

  • Supercross

    St. Louis

     Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, March 30
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 30 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 30 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 30 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 30 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      April 1 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
St. Louis Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
