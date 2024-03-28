Watch: Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
Video: RacerTV
The fourth round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina. Dante Oliveira (KTM) claimed his first ever GNCC overall win over his KTM teammate (and points leader) Johnny Girroir. Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium after a one-position penalty from his brother Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki).
XC2 rider AnGus Riordan (KTM) claimed the ovearall win over his teammate Grant Davis and third-place Thad Duvall (Kawasaki).
Brandy Richards (KTM) claimed the XCW GNCC race win over Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) and Rachel Gutish (Sherco).
Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dante Oliveira
|03:05:37.939
|Hollister, CA
|KTM
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|03:05:39.219
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|3
|Grant Baylor
|03:07:08.019
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|4
|Steward Baylor
|03:07:09.899
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:07:56.997
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Angus Riordan
|03:09:29.739
|Australia
|KTM
|2
|Grant Davis
|03:09:32.071
|KTM
|3
|Thad Duvall
|03:10:16.980
|Williamstown, WV
|Kawasaki
|4
|Liam Draper
|03:12:10.453
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|03:14:58.450
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jhak Walker
|03:26:13.330
|Morrisonville, IL
|Beta
|2
|Dustin S Simpson
|03:31:30.701
|Oakboro, NC
|Yamaha
|3
|Dakoda Devore
|03:04:04.579
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|4
|Zachary N Davidson
|03:05:52.854
|Iron Station, NC
|Husqvarna
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:17:17.459
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brandy Richards
|01:47:00.611
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|2
|Rachael Archer
|01:50:20.020
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|01:53:02.977
|Terre Haute, IN
|Sherco
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|01:53:17.851
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|5
|Jordan Jarvis
|01:53:23.453
|Clayton, NC
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|110
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|82
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|66
|4
|Grant Davis
|64
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|57
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|103
|2
|Grant Davis
|101
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|70
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|68
|5
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|57
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|115
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|84
|3
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|73
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|50
|5
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|50
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|98
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|97
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|83
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|82
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|76