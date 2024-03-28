Results Archive
Watch: Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

March 28, 2024 3:00pm | by:

Video: RacerTV 

The fourth round (of 13) of the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina. Dante Oliveira (KTM) claimed his first ever GNCC overall win over his KTM teammate (and points leader) Johnny Girroir. Grant Baylor (Kawasaki) rounded out the overall podium after a one-position penalty from his brother Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki).

XC2 rider AnGus Riordan (KTM) claimed the ovearall win over his teammate Grant Davis and third-place Thad Duvall (Kawasaki).

Brandy Richards (KTM) claimed the XCW GNCC race win over Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) and Rachel Gutish (Sherco).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from Camp Coker Bullet  GNCC.

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Results

GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - Overall Race

March 23, 2024
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dante Oliveira Dante Oliveira 03:05:37.939 Hollister, CA United States KTM
2 Jonathan Girroir Jonathan Girroir 03:05:39.219 Southwick, MA United States KTM
3 Grant Baylor Grant Baylor 03:07:08.019 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
4 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 03:07:09.899 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
5 Lyndon Snodgrass Lyndon Snodgrass 03:07:56.997 Australia Australia Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - XC2 Pro Race

March 23, 2024
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 03:09:29.739 Australia Australia KTM
2 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:09:32.071 KTM
3 Thad Duvall Thad Duvall 03:10:16.980 Williamstown, WV United States Kawasaki
4 Liam Draper Liam Draper 03:12:10.453 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
5 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 03:14:58.450 Sterling, IL United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - XC3 Pro-Am Race

March 23, 2024
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 03:26:13.330 Morrisonville, IL United States Beta
2 Dustin S Simpson Dustin S Simpson 03:31:30.701 Oakboro, NC United States Yamaha
3 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 03:04:04.579 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
4 Zachary N Davidson Zachary N Davidson 03:05:52.854 Iron Station, NC United States Husqvarna
5 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:17:17.459 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet - WXC Race

March 23, 2024
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Society Hill, SC United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:47:00.611 Lake Havasu City, AZ KTM
2 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 01:50:20.020 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
3 Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish 01:53:02.977 Terre Haute, IN United States Sherco
4 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 01:53:17.851 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
5 Jordan Jarvis Jordan Jarvis 01:53:23.453 Clayton, NC United States Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 110
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 82
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 66
4Grant Davis 64
5Angus Riordan Australia Australia 57
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus Riordan Australia Australia 103
2Grant Davis 101
3Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 70
4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 68
5Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 57
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 115
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 84
3Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 73
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 50
5Dustin S Simpson Oakboro, NC United States 50
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 98
2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ 97
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 83
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 82
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 76
Full Standings
