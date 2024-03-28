After a swing to the actual west last weekend, we go east to the umm, “Gateway to the West”? St. Louis is a West Coast round for the 250 Class and a Triple Crown to boot. It’s considered by many to boast the best dirt of the series, providing ample traction without the level of deterioration seen next door in Indianapolis. Arguably the most important variable for St. Louis is its distinction of being the last indoor venue of 2024. Every round on the 2024 calendar from here will be subject to whatever Mother Nature has in store. So, soak up the 72-degree temps and zero chance of precipitation, we won’t see it again until 2025.
The start this weekend is of the longer variety, one lane shorter than Seattle but still gives plenty of room for riders to maneuver. A key aspect is that it bends back to the right from the very inside gate, opening up opportunity for those in the middle to outside. It can also create chaos if the riders on the inside gates get a superb jump. When they move right to position themselves, those riders in the middle get squeezed and are forced to move right, pushing everyone to the outside. This dynamic can cause a domino like effect where things continue to push outside, and then handlebars get tangled.
The first corner leads to a sideline rhythm section and riders will likely go 2-3-1 here. There is a chance riders could go 3-3-2 but the first jump could be too small to execute a triple from.
A 90 degree left leads to a short chute across the start and mechanics’ area before another 90 left. That 90 dumps immediately into a standard supercross triple. Watch for riders to swing wide next to the mechanics area in an attempt to “open” the 90 before the triple. That “opening” of the corner makes the corner angle more obtuse and allows a rider to carry more speed. Riders will want to sweep through this corner and avoid the sharp turn that would be created by a poor entry angle.
A 180 left slingshots riders back down the start straight backwards and into another 180, this time to the right. The finish line jump greets riders on corner exit, followed by a small step up jump that riders will try to scrub speed over.
A series of switchbacks across the first corner are up next and this feels like filler more than anything else. This section is similar to Detroit 2023 (albeit on the other side of the start straight). It will add some seconds to the lap time. There could be some block passing here but it will take aggression to get it done.
A 3-5-3 triple is next out of a 90 degree right but watch for riders to go inside and go 1-2 versus the swing wide for a triple. A standard supercross triple (rare to see two on a layout these days) is next and into a 180 left.
A stadium length rhythm section is up next and presents opportunity. If riders can triple from the corner (or even go 1-2 in wheel tap fashion), that opens up a step-off, 3-3-1 to end the section. Those three’s are from the smaller jumps to smaller jumps and if you’ve read this weekly article long enough, you know that’s always the fastest way through a rhythm section. Riders are always trying to jump over the bigger five footers and not touch them. They send a bike high into the air and that's not fast. Further, singling out allows riders to stick the inside of the next 90. Will there be other options in said rhythm? Sure, but when you put those variables all together, riders will be angling to put together said combo.
After snagging the inside in the 90, a whoops section spans the width of the stadium. Watch for riders to begin the day by blitzing but by main event time, riders like Cooper Webb will be able to put together something like 4-4-1 or 3-3-2 as the line works in. Having a slow 90 leading in works in his favor as blitz-happy riders won’t have copious speed to work with on corner exit.
The next 90 right dumps back into the first corner and begins lap two.
- Supercross
St. LouisTriple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, March 30
Who’s Hot
Cooper Webb grabbed his third win of the year and clawed back five points on Jett Lawrence along the way.
Chase Sexton isn’t where he was a year ago but he’s improving and that’s a start.
Jett Lawrence blew an opportunity with the mistakes but he’s also riding on a level that most will never reach.
Levi Kitchen won by over 20 seconds. That’s it. That’s all that needs to be said.
Who’s Not
Jordon Smith crashed about 46 times in the main event and lost a gaggle of points in the process. Tough night for a very likable guy.
Eli Tomac just can’t seem to get anything going early in the main events and it’s killing his chances of a good finish.
Adam Cianciarulo is a fan favorite and honestly, I’m a fan as well. Still, he’s having a tough go out there. No way around it.
Nate Thrasher was back but he had a few tumbles on Saturday. Hopefully he can have a relatively drama free St. Louis.
Bold Predictions
Cooper Webb signs a long-term ambassador agreement with Cialis.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing installs a GPS unit on Jordon Smith’s handlebars to reference during the main event when things go awry.
My Picks
250
Levi Kitchen
RJ Hampshire
Jordon Smith