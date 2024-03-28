After a swing to the actual west last weekend, we go east to the umm, “Gateway to the West”? St. Louis is a West Coast round for the 250 Class and a Triple Crown to boot. It’s considered by many to boast the best dirt of the series, providing ample traction without the level of deterioration seen next door in Indianapolis. Arguably the most important variable for St. Louis is its distinction of being the last indoor venue of 2024. Every round on the 2024 calendar from here will be subject to whatever Mother Nature has in store. So, soak up the 72-degree temps and zero chance of precipitation, we won’t see it again until 2025.

The start this weekend is of the longer variety, one lane shorter than Seattle but still gives plenty of room for riders to maneuver. A key aspect is that it bends back to the right from the very inside gate, opening up opportunity for those in the middle to outside. It can also create chaos if the riders on the inside gates get a superb jump. When they move right to position themselves, those riders in the middle get squeezed and are forced to move right, pushing everyone to the outside. This dynamic can cause a domino like effect where things continue to push outside, and then handlebars get tangled.

The first corner leads to a sideline rhythm section and riders will likely go 2-3-1 here. There is a chance riders could go 3-3-2 but the first jump could be too small to execute a triple from.

A 90 degree left leads to a short chute across the start and mechanics’ area before another 90 left. That 90 dumps immediately into a standard supercross triple. Watch for riders to swing wide next to the mechanics area in an attempt to “open” the 90 before the triple. That “opening” of the corner makes the corner angle more obtuse and allows a rider to carry more speed. Riders will want to sweep through this corner and avoid the sharp turn that would be created by a poor entry angle.