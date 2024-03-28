Round 12 of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury.
450SX
Christian Craig – Elbow | Out
A stubborn elbow injury will keep Craig out of supercross for the rest of the season. He’s focusing on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Dylan Ferrandis – Lungs | Out
Ferrandis is out with a lung infection. He’s on the mend, and although he’d hoped to be back by this weekend, he’s out for St. Louis.
Justin Hill – Banged Up | TBD
Hill has missed the last several races with a “couple broken ribs and some irregularities on a couple vertebrae that need more observation.” His injuries are a result of getting landed on in Daytona. He’s likely still out, although at time of posting we hadn’t been able to confirm it with his team.
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow sustained an ankle injury at the season opener and is out for the foreseeable future, although he is back on the bike.
John Short – Banged Up | Out
Short had a big crash in Indianapolis during qualifying. He hoped to be back for St. Louis but isn’t ready yet. He’ll be back for Foxborough.
Aaron Tanti – Thumb | Out
Tanti is out with a thumb injury. It’s possible he might be back for Denver.
Dean Wilson – Scapula | Out
Wilson told us this week he still hopes to make it back for the last few races of the season after fracturing his scapula in three places in Daytona, but is just waiting for the bone to heal.
St. LouisTriple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, March 30
250SX West Region
Max Vohland – Hip | Out
Vohland is out for the supercross season after dealing with a tough recovery from a dislocated him sustained early this season.
250SX East Region
The 250SX East Region will return to action on April 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Guillem Farres – Femur
Farres is out for the supercross season with a broken femur.
Evan Ferry – Shoulder
Ferry is recovering after separating his shoulder on press day in Arlington. He is back on the bike.
Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula
Forkner broke his L3 and L4, scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and had bleeding/bruised lungs after crashing big in Arlington.
Devin Harriman – Back, Arm
Harriman is out indefinitely after getting landed on in Daytona. He broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. To help him out, donate at Road2Recovery.
Derek Leatherman – Leg
Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.
Enzo Lopes – Forearm
Lopes is week-to-week as he deals with a longer-than-anticipated recovery from arm pump surgery.
Luca Marsalisi – Banged Up
Marsalisi had a big crash in Indianapolis. On Instagram he described it as “nothing major,” but that he’d be “feeling it for a bit.”
Cullin Park – Wrist
Park is focusing on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.
Jett Reynolds – Shoulder
Reynolds is recovering from surgery to fix an injured shoulder. He’s out until further notice.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist
Schwartz is out due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand. He’s aiming to return to action in Foxborough.