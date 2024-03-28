Justin Hill – Banged Up | TBD

Hill has missed the last several races with a “couple broken ribs and some irregularities on a couple vertebrae that need more observation.” His injuries are a result of getting landed on in Daytona. He’s likely still out, although at time of posting we hadn’t been able to confirm it with his team.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow sustained an ankle injury at the season opener and is out for the foreseeable future, although he is back on the bike.

John Short – Banged Up | Out

Short had a big crash in Indianapolis during qualifying. He hoped to be back for St. Louis but isn’t ready yet. He’ll be back for Foxborough.

Aaron Tanti – Thumb | Out

Tanti is out with a thumb injury. It’s possible he might be back for Denver.

Dean Wilson – Scapula | Out

Wilson told us this week he still hopes to make it back for the last few races of the season after fracturing his scapula in three places in Daytona, but is just waiting for the bone to heal.