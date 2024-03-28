The 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season has already been full of numerous moments that not everyone had on their bingo card at the beginning of the season. That sentiment continued at last weekend’s fourth round in South Carolina. Here are some notes from the sands of Camp Coker Bullet.

THE WEATHERMAN WAS WRONG

Leading into the Camp Coker Bullet event, the forecast called for over an inch of rain on Friday night and into Saturday, which would have left yet another saturated racecourse for Saturday’s ATV race. While the weather was supposed to clear up later Saturday and into Sunday, this would’ve still impacted the bike course as well.

However, only a very small amount of rain actually fell. Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve, which plays host to the event and is only about an hour and a half from Myrtle Beach, is a bit on the sandy side with some loamy black dirt mixed in as well, so the right amount of rainfall actually makes this place better. It was also very dry leading into the race weekend, so the less than half an inch of rainfall overnight made things better.

Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve is also the home of the old Camp Coker motocross facility, which was once a popular motocross facility in the Carolinas. In fact, back during the COVID-19 lockdown, the GNCC crew hosted the Behind the Bars video series and in an episode with David Knight and Travis Pastrana, Travis referred to Camp Coker as his all-time favorite motocross track from his amateur days.

Former Team Green prodigy Hank Moree still calls the facility home, and while motocross racing at Camp Coker came to an end more than 15 years ago, the track is still there as is portions of an old supercross practice track that Larry Ward once utilized. These always bring a bit of nostalgia to those who remember the Camp Coker facility of old.