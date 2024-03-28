The following press release is from Host Grindstone Kawasaki:

After Dylan Walsh’s first race back this past weekend in Seattle, the team has decided it’s in the rider’s best interest to give him a bit more time for healing and recovery after the injury that was sustained at A1.

Dylan had an amazing preseason and it’s unfortunate he wasn’t able to show the work that was put in. But we all know it’s part of the sport. We will keep plugging along and working on getting stronger and race ready!

Moving forward Max Sanford will carry the team through the rest of the season! See you in St. Louis!