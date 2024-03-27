Seattle was on the menu this week in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and with that in mind, you knew we were going to A, get rain and B, have a soft and rutty track. We got both, although it wasn’t a mudder, if that makes sense.

“F**k this, my life this year has sucked,” one mechanic told me about the slog that has been 2024 SX. It’s not anyone’s fault, we have more open-air stadiums than ever before and have been hit with more bad weather than in recent memory. Add in that teams are now required to wash their bikes in designated areas in some cities and it’s just making life hard on the teams these days. San Francisco, San Diego, Anaheim 2 (somewhat), Birmingham, and this weekend have all been a lot of work for everyone on the teams, and they have my sympathies. It’s tough work!

When you talk to the riders after the races or after practice, if they’re not one of the elite dudes, they tell you how hard it is to even do the basics out there. I mean, Phil Nicoletti told us that after a few laps he was forced to double the whoops. That was all he could do and Phil’s a great rider. Go watch some of the IG stories of the track—most of us wouldn’t even be able to do a lap out there and we’re asking these dudes to send it for 20 minutes.

I can’t wait for this weekend in St. Louis. Great dirt, a domed stadium, and we’re going to see the guys be able to push/scrub/jump all throughout the night. I mean, Weege on our Racer X/Fly Racing review podcast had a point about the last “non muddy/rutty mess” race we had in Glendale and how that was a snoozer, but St. Louis will have better dirt and traction. It’s a Triple Crown also! Should be a good one, right?

Okay, let’s get to the results, shall we?

250SX Results

1 | #47 | Levi Kitchen

Now this is the stuff you dream about. In your hometown, you qualify fastest, you win the heat, and then win the main event by over 20 seconds. This was a dominant ride for Kitch and also, his first ever win at a non-Triple Crown SX. Afterward he admitted he had thought about that. Kitchen pulls out a bigger points lead in front of friends and family in what he said, and I agree with, was an “easy” win. He was that good. What a performance and look at that, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki holds both red plates. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.