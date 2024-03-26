HJC Helmets Announces Sponsorship with Colt Nichols

The following press release is from HJC Helmets:

Exciting news from HJC! We are happy to announce we are making our way from MotoGP into the thrilling Supercross world. We are excited to welcome our new sponsored rider Colt Nichols, the former 2021 250SX Champion, to our team.

Colt's standout debut in the 450SX class was amazing as he won the Rookie of the Year award. This year, Colt will also be riding with a new team the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team.

Gearing up for the upcoming season, Colt will wear our brand new off road helmet the HJC RPHA 01X, blending safety with style. We're confident this partnership will boost Colt's on-track performance and showcase our top-notch products.

Introducing the RPHA 01X, HJC's latest off-road helmet. Crafted from Carbon Fiber, this helmet not only showcases style but also ensures lightweight durability. The brand new helmet will have the standards of DOT and ECE22.06 approved and also features emergency cheek pads for added quality. Elevating rider experience, the helmet will have any adjustable visor and customizable cheek pads. Anticipated to debut in 2025, the RPHA 01X promises a blend of style, and quality.

“I’m very excited to be signing with such a historic and legendary brand like HJC. Being able to develop this new helmet and make a splash into the Moto/Supercross world means a lot to me. The group of guys involved in the company are top notch so I’m looking forward to the future and growing with this brand”, says Colt.

Introducing the new RPHA 12 premium sport helmet, designed to enhance your riding experience. This advanced helmet comes with several impressive features. Its lightweight construction ensures comfort on your journeys. The brand new sleek aerodynamic design not only improves performance but also enhances stability at high speeds. The curved shield features a convenient two-way pivot system for an easier adjustment, it works to also give the helmet a better seal. The all new enlarged eye port improves your field of view. The helmet's 3D design ensures a secure fit for added safety. Reflective trimming on the cheek pads enhances visibility in low-light conditions, and an emergency pull tab adds an extra layer of safety, so no matter where you ride either the track or street you will be getting the best performance possible.

HJC is very excited to announce a brand new graphic for their RPHA 12 helmet. It is truly an exciting development for both Marvel enthusiasts and riders seeking a distinctive look. HJC and Marvel are happy to announce the brand new Maximized Venom graphic. The blend of Marvel-inspired design and high-performance features in the all new RPHA 12 helmet is something that people will love.

The attention to detail in the Maximized Venom graphic is as amazing as it gets. One side showcasing Spidermans mask and the other representing Venom with his sharp teeth and tongue sticking out. The shell has a matte finish on one side and the other is a gloss finish on the other along with the bold red shell really making the teeth and eyes on the helmet really stand out, it creates a visually striking and aggressive appearance. This design is not only for the Marvel Comics fans but also for the riders who want people turning back their heads to look at their helmets.

The transition from the RPHA 11 to the RPHA 12 showcases HJC's commitment to continuous improvement. By adding the Maximized Venom graphic onto the new model, HJC showcases their design’s and also their advanced helmet technology. The RPHA 12 is designed for both racetrack and street use making it a choice for riders looking for exceptional performance in various riding conditions.

The Maximized Venom graphic on the RPHA 12 seems like a well-thought-out collaboration between Marvel inspiration and HJC's dedication to top-notch helmet design and functionality.

HJC has a team of engineers working with our SX riders to develop a new race helmet for 2025.

Just like in MotoGP and WSBK, HJC is planning to sponsor top athletes in SX in the years to come.