GasGas Celebrates 2023 MXGP World Champion with Special MC 450F Prado Edition
The following press release is from GasGas:
GASGAS CELEBRATES 2023 MXGP WORLD TITLE WITH SPECIAL MC 450F PRADO EDITION!
REPLICA MODEL BASED ON Jorge Prado’S CHAMPIONSHIP-WINNING DIRT BIKE AVAILABLE NOW
What better way to celebrate the first FIM Motocross World Championship title for GASGAS than by creating a replica model of the winning bike! That’s right, our technicians have been busy building a fleet of awesome, 2025 MC 450F Prado Editions! The new, limited-edition model could easily be mistaken for Prado’s very own MC 450F, especially if you decide to apply the #61 numbers that we’re including with each one. Every limited-edition bike is built and finished with the best aftermarket components on the market, many of which were used by Jorge himself during his winning 2023 MXGP campaign.
- GASGAS unveils the 2025 MC 450F Prado Edition!
- Replica model inspired by Jorge Prado’s MXGP title-winning dirt bike
- Each bike includes a #1 front number plate, signed by Jorge
Watch Jorge's reaction as he sees the 2025 MC 450F Prado Edition for the very first time!
Just over 20 years ago, Jorge Prado dreamed of becoming the MXGP World Champion and in 2023, his dream became a reality. So here at GASGAS, we decided to mark the special occasion with a replica build of the bike he raced to clinch the title. Put simply, the MC 450F Prado Edition is as close as it gets to a real, full-factory race bike!
Fully loaded with all the trick bits you could imagine, this limited-edition model pays homage to the huge milestone achieved by the Spanish star in 2023 – securing the prestigious MXGP World Championship title for GASGAS. And this replica bike certainly celebrates his incredible feat. If you dream big, just like Jorge did all those years ago, then the MC 450F Prado Edition is definitely what you need to achieve your goals!
The headlining components found on the MC 450F Prado Edition are, without question, the Connectivity Unit Offroad and GPS sensor. Once you’ve paired both with the free-to-download GASGAS+ app on your phone, you can create multiple engine maps to suit various track conditions, record your lap times, view analytics to help improve your speed on-track, and so much more.
Other parts that make the MC 450F Prado Edition so special include the Pirelli Scorpion™ MX 32™ Mid Soft tires, optional #61 numbers, a commemorative #1 front number plate signed by Jorge, and the latest Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing graphics for the 2024 season.
GASGAS MC 450F Prado Edition GasGas GASGAS MC 450F Prado Edition - Factory Racing Rear Wheel GasGas GASGAS MC 450F Prado Edition - GPS Sensor GasGas GASGAS MC 450F Prado Edition - Hinson-Outer Clutch Cover GasGas GASGAS MC 450F Prado Edition - Signed Front Plate GasGas GASGAS MC 450F Prado Edition-1 GasGas GASGAS MC 450F Prado Edition-2 GasGas Jorge Prado - MC 450F Prado Edition GasGas Jorge Prado - MC 450F Prado Edition-1 GasGas Jorge Prado - MC 450F Prado Edition-2 GasGas Jorge Prado's MC 450F Race Bike (left) and MC 450F Prado Edition (right) GasGas
Want more? Check out this list of what else you’ll find on the MC 450F Prado Edition…
Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing graphics – the latest team design for the 2024 season applied using in-mold technology
Optional number 61 decals – For those who wish to create an exact Jorge Prado replica dirt bike!
Signed front number plate – An additional #1 front plate signed by Jorge is included with each MC 450F Prado Edition.
Pirelli Scorpion™ MX 32™ Mid Soft tires – MXGP World Championship winning rubber for maximum grip on every circuit.
Connectivity Unit Offroad – Create multiple engine maps to suit track conditions and your style with ease once you’ve paired your bike with the GASGAS+ app.
GPS Sensor – Records your lap times, shows your line choices, and offers amazing insights into your riding with all the data clearly displayed on the GASGAS+ app.
GASGAS+ App – Free to download and once paired with the CUO you can set up your MC 450F Prado Edition, take advantage of recommended suspension settings, and follow the service schedule for the bike.
Frame and motor mounts – Reduced material for improved chassis flex, reduced weight, and improves handling, especially when entering corners.
Factory wheels – Black rims and spokes, red hubs and nipples. What’s not to love? CNC-machined triple clamps with two offset options – A choice of 20mm or 22mm offset options lets you discover your favorite set-up. Oh, and they’re anodized red!
WP XACT split air front fork and WP XACT shock – With settings developed to suit the updated frame and linkage.
Redesigned front fender – Blends perfectly into the front number plate and houses the GPS sensor.
Frame protection kit – Made from two materials for improved grip on the bike.
Updated rear linkage – Low friction seals and a smaller linkage bolt aid handling and traction.
Rear brake pedal – Improves braking regardless of the track conditions.
Handlebar mounts – A larger surface area reduces the chance of the bars twisting in a crash.
Wider rear fender – Keeps more mud at bay and allows for the logos on new graphics to be just a little bit bigger.
And so much more – Akrapovic silencer, Hinson clutch cover, soft Odi grips, and a holeshot device.
The MC 450F Prado Edition is available now! If you want to get your hands on one, speak to your local GASGAS dealer today as each limited-edition model is expected to sell out within days… Be quick!
Download images of the GASGAS MC 450F Prado Edition here.
Check out the full spec of the MC 450F Prado Edition right here.
Learn everything related to our new app, GASGAS+, right here.