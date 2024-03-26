MX Large’s Geoff Meyer sent us these interviews with Jorge Prado and Jeffrey Herlings after the second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the MXGP of Spain.

Jorge Prado | 1-1 for 1st overall

Red Bull GasGas factory rider Jorge Prado won his 40th Grand Prix yesterday as he showed that his level is better than ever. From the morning practice on the Saturday, right up until the final moto of the weekend, it was Jorge Prado day and such a perfect weekend not too many riders have had. With thousands and thousands of fans lining the circuit and screaming his name at his home race in Spain, the confidence and momentum the defending MXGP champion has must be going through the roof.

So far this season the Spaniard has gone 1-2-1-1 in the four motos run (plus a fourth and first in the two qualifying motos, respectively) and with his 114 points is already 10 points ahead of second place Tim Gajser (Honda HRC). The most exciting thing for Prado this weekend had to be the second moto, where he started up front, but had Gajser, Jeffrey Herlings, and Romain Febvre right on his back wheel, but was able to just gap them and dominate the moto.

Jumping off his bike the end of a 30-minute moto against the world’s elite, Jorge Prado had barely broken a sweat while putting in a true champions performance to record his 40th career win, and 81st podium. [Editor’s note: And on the broadcast, play-by-play man Paul Malin stated Prado picked up his 132nd and 133rd career moto holeshots since joining the series in 2016. Unbelievable!]

The Spanish rider led every session of the weekend, from gate to flag, continuing his brilliant masterclass of MXGP, following his win in Patagonia-Argentina two weeks ago. From timed practice, through qualifying, holeshots, and both motos; Prado kept the home crowds on their feet all weekend, showing that he was perfection personified at the Spanish weekender.

This has to be the greatest GP wins in his career and also the first time in his career that he has won two GPs in a row in the 450 class. Jorge spoke to the media after his win and below is what he told us.

MXLarge: You went 1-1-1 and the perfect weekend. Can you explain your weekend for us?

Jorge Prado: Yes, it was an amazing weekend. Winning any Grand Prix is special but doing it at home is extra special. It was not an easy weekend, because we have to do so much stuff outside the racing and yesterday when I got back to my hotel, I was more tired from all the stuff around than the actual racing. It made it a long two days, but my riding was just perfect, good speed, good starts, I did everything right. I am super happy about everything I did. I could bring the win home and good points for the championship. I am super proud about my riding, which is the most important.