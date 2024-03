What a race in Seattle and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome in Kris Keefer and Kyle “Foz” Fauscette from Ethika to help break it down and have some laughs.

Chase Sexton led 16 laps and finished 0.5 seconds behind the winner Cooper Webb after a great battle. Chase is in a better spot than he was earlier this season, and we’ll talk to the champ about his race, the season as a whole, and more.

Our guy Phil Nicoletti was back racing so of course we’re going to have him call in to talk about what he said was ‘the worst race of his career’ in Seattle. We’re sure that we can find a worse one for him if we try. Anyways, Phillip will call in.

MotoConcepts Honda’s Mitchell Oldenburg has moved up into the 450 Class full-time and will be doing the rest of the races that the team goes to in the premier class. We’ll talk to Mitch about his Seattle, the big boys’ class, and more.

Buddy Antunez is the AX king and has been calling the AMA Arenacross series all season long. With the finale in Vegas this Friday night, we’ll have Budman on the phone to talk about that, the battle, Kyle Peters possibly tying his record, and more.

