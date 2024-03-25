Levi Kitchen looked exhausted. Mentally spent. He had not even raced yet. We was just tired from an all-day deluge of well-wishers at his home race. He was signing so many autographs, catching up with so many old fans, posing for so many selfies. When the Kawasaki autograph session finally ended, I saw him retreat into the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki lounge just to get a moment to collect himself. He needed to refocus on racing, because the fans were absolutely jamming up against the fences of his pit, trying to get one more signature, one more photo.

That focus worked, because he nailed the holeshot in his heat race, and the stands erupted. For the rest of the night, he was in control, and the faithful knew it. In NFL circles, Lumen Field is famously loud, as it was actually designed, acoustically, to amplify crowd noise. The Seattle Seahawks call it the 12th man, with the crowd being so loud as to actually feel like there’s an additional player on the gridiron. Well, those stands resonated for Kitchen when he pulled the holeshot in the heat and the main.

“It was definitely big for me,” Kitchen said. “It was a little nerve wracking when I came around the first lap and it was like super loud. Bu yeah, it kind of feels like my first one because I've only won Triple Crowns. So, to do that in front of all the fans and stuff was pretty awesome and the noise, you could hear that. You could feel it.”